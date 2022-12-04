You probably know the feeling well. You’re about to finally make a decision for someone on your holiday shopping list. While lingering at the checkout counter or hovering your mouse over the “purchase” button, a final nagging thought creeps in: “Is this something they will actually use or appreciate?” In a time when wallets are stretched thin, you may find yourself placing new emphasis on wanting your holiday gifts to be practical. So, welcome to LNP | LancasterOnline’s Pragmatic Gift Guide.

That’s right — no $200 heated slippers or a trendy food appliance you’ll only use once here. The items below are road-tested, quality-proven items we’ve used in our everyday lives that we think would make great gifts. There’s even an idea that is free.

If purchasing a gift isn’t you’re thing, also see this list of local craft workshops where you can create a handmade holiday treat.

We hope you’ll find this guide as useful as we consider the items in it. Happy holidays!

THE BEST BOTTLE

Owala FreeSip Water Bottle

Cost: Retails for roughly $28, but can find specific colors on sale for as low as $15.

Where: Target, Walmart and more.

I’m terrible at drinking enough water daily. Every now and then, I buy a new vessel thinking it will solve my problem. “If I just find a cup or bottle I like enough, that will fix me!” Well, I’ve finally found it. The Owala Free Sip is leak-proof and seriously insulated. But the main draw is its mouthpiece, which has a built-in straw for sipping as well as a bigger opening for when you have more serious thirst to quench. There’s also a lock that flips down after it’s shut for more protection in your backpack, which also converts to a handy-dandy handle.

No one is going to put a water bottle on their holiday wish list — but darn it, do they need a good one. Pro tip: Some of the brighter color options go on sale at big box stores like Walmart or Target, so shop around for the best price. (And a colorful bottle is more easily found when you’re prone to forgetting where you put it, too.)

— Jenelle Janci

MOVIE MAGIC

Criterion Channel Streaming Service

Cost: $10.99 a month, or $99.99 a year after a 14-day free trial.

Where: criterion.com.

This year, my wife and I have already seen 300 movies. And rather than watching our favorites repeatedly, these are all movies we’d never seen before. That’s thanks to a subscription to the Criterion Channel my wife purchased last Christmas.

The channel features different collections of films each month, but many of the films are available for much longer before they leave the streaming service’s rotation. Subscribers can create a personalized queue of films to watch and access original content like interviews with directors and commentaries. It’s the perfect gift for movie fans that want to expand their horizons.

We’ve had quite a few movie marathon weekends — especially during the colder months — and are getting a pretty great value out of our subscription. At this point, each movie is costing us around 33 cents. With the holidays coming up, I’m sure my wife and I will be settling in for more movie marathons. At this rate, we’ll be the type of people that can say, “We remember when movies only cost a quarter.”

– Mike Andrelczyk

KEEPSAKES FROM NATURE

Winter hike list

Cost: Free.

Where: golancaster.org.

One of my most treasured keepsakes from 2022 is a well-worn piece of paper covered with rubbings of ocean life. Each image is a token, proof of a hike completed. Get Outside (GO) Lancaster is technically a summer reading program for tiny humans, but this grown-up had a blast. There were heat waves and bad directions but having a challenge (with a deadline) pushed us to explore 15 parks, trails and playgrounds all over Lancaster County.

While you wait until next summer’s program (at golancaster.org), create your own list of hikes to explore this winter. It’s a free gift plus a great excuse to move your body and discover our corner of the world.

– Erin Negley

FOOLPROOF EYESHADOW

Morphe 35XS No Silent Nights palette

Cost: $27.

Where: Ulta.com.

The Morphe 35XS No Silent Nights palette is a perfect gift for anyone who loves makeup. While most of the shades in the palette are ones that the most-seasoned makeup artists likely already have, it’s the cohesion and color choices that make it special. Each vertical line of eyeshadows is its own color family, taking the guesswork out of finding out which colors mesh best together. The matte shades are smooth and easy to blend, and the shimmers are bright and long lasting. You can get every kind of look from it, from a sultry smoky eye to a warm, sweet look, and everything in between. I haven’t been able to put it down.

– Mickayla Miller

A HANDY HELPER

Secura Electric Wine opener

Cost: $29.99, on sale on Amazon for $24.08.

Where: Amazon.com.

A few years ago, I got home after a long day hoping to unwind with a glass of wine. The lone bottle we had in the house was a traditional cork — not the cheap screw-tops I usually opt for. The only problem: I have fibromyalgia, which means my hands cooperate better some days than others. I fought with the traditional corkscrew for a few minutes before it simply hurt my hands too much to continue.

That was the day I purchased this electric wine opener. It comes with a charging cord and a nifty foil cutter. It’s incredibly easy to use — press the down arrow to remove the cork from the bottle, and then the up arrow to release the cork from the opener. It impresses guests at parties, but really — I’m just happy to be able to open a bottle on my own. Consider it for not just your wine aficionados, but for friends and family with arthritis or other conditions that may make opening a bottle difficult.

– Jenelle Janci

Test your knowledge of Longwood Gardens Christmas, the best botanical lights in the country [quiz, video] Longwood Gardens celebrates the holidays with lots and lots of lights: lining a tunnel, wrapping tall trees, floating in the water and dangling overhead.

ROBE RELAXING

Alexander Del Rossa Men’s Classic Winter Robe

Cost: $39.99 (on sale; usually $49.99).

Where: Target.

It’s often said that the best gifts are those that the gift receiver would not have bought for themselves. This is why a robe is a perfect gift — no one is walking into a store to buy themselves a robe, including me, who received a then-new Merona black robe a decade ago and hasn’t left the Robe Guy lifestyle since. (The specific robe listed here is a comparable one.) There is something inherently tawdry about a robe, but it’s time to reclaim this article of clothing as a utilitarian comfort for a person chiefly concerned with capital-L Lounging. Though mine came from Target, retailers from Walmart to Kohl’s also have classic black robes in stock, ranging from $20 to $40. Get robin’!

– Kevin Stairiker

SHEDDING STOPPER

The FURminator deshedder

Cost: $30-$35.

Where: Chewy.com or other pet supply stores.

The FURminator — aside from the appeal of the punny, throw-back-to-Schwarzenegger name of the brand — is a must-have de-shedding brand for pet owners. Tools range from cat-centric to dog-focused, for short-, medium- and long-hair breeds. As the proud owner of a Shepherd/Husky with long hair and strong undercoat mixed with big puppy energy, I can say it’s one tool we can’t live without because it grabs big chunks of fur without hurting her or — and this is key — making her sit still for too long. You can get it for about $30-35 on chewy.com or in stores at PetSmart, Petco, Pet Supplies Plus and more.

– Stephanie Zeigler