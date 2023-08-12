Seven Lancaster County artists are finalists in the 56th annual Art of the State exhibition and competition.

The Art of the State exhibit of works from artists across Pennsylvania will open with a reception on Sunday, Sept. 10, at the State Museum of Pennsylvania in Harrisburg.

The juried exhibition will run at the museum until Jan. 7, 2024.

The finalists from Lancaster County, three of whom were also finalists last year, are:

— Joseph Roach, a Manheim artist who specializes in abstract works in pen, for his pen-on-paper abstract, “Paradox.” Roach is a 2023 graduate of Manheim Central High School who last year won first place in the Art of the State’s works on paper category.

— Jerome Hershey of Lancaster, whose abstract paintings have been in Art of the State many times over the years, is a finalist for his acrylic painting on wood panels, “First Breath No. 3.”

— Becky McDonah, of Millersville, for her sculpture “Wary Welcome: A Reliquary for the Doorbell,” in materials including copper, bronze, brass and buttons. McDonah is another frequent Art of the State finalist and past winner for her metal sculptures.

— Diana Laura, a Christiana sculptor who makes pieces from copper, wood and stone. Her work, “Positions,” is made from hand-cut copper sheets on a painted wooden canvas.

— Jill Brinser, an Elizabethtown artist, for her painting, “Navy Nurse,” which is an acrylic work on canvas.

—Marita Hines, a Marietta artist, for her watercolor painting, “Shank’s Tavern.”

— Jeff Sibbett, of Lancaster, an abstract and multimedia artist. His “Aqueous Constraint” is a mixed-media piece in acrylic, ink and spackle.

This year’s Art of the State exhibit includes 86 works of art by 86 artists from 29 counties across the Keystone state. Finalists were selected from among 1,915 entries by 559 artists.

Works were submitted in the categories of painting, works on paper, photography and digital media, sculpture and craft.

For more information, visit statemuseumpa.org/artofthestate.