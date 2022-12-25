It was a good year in entertainment — and boy, did we need it.

While the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic to the entertainment industry are still very real, there were glimmers of hope this year — like two Lititz venues coming into their own by hosting great events.

There were several high-profile appearances from major celebrities, from Lady Gaga’s tour stop in Hershey to John Waters at the Gleaners Film Festival in Lancaster city. There were performances that celebrated often underrepresented groups, from the Indigenous touring cast of “Distant Thunder” to local staple Imani Edutainers bringing its lively African dance to the Lancaster stage for the 25th year.

And there was the wonderfully weird too, like the Lancaster filmmakers of “HeBGB TV” finding a larger, international audience for their colorful brand of off-kilter horror comedy.

Here are seven highlights from local entertainment in 2022.

Mickayla’s picks

Lady Gaga’s ‘Chromatica Ball’

Not much could top being so close to Lady Gaga at Hersheypark Stadium that I could see her tattoos in detail. The entire crowd in that stadium laughed, cried and sang together during her Aug. 28 performance that felt like both a concert and an art exhibit. It was over the top and fantastical in ways that are still hard to process. I still tear up at photos and video I took while there.

‘Calabash: The African Gourd’

One of the best parts of 2022 was getting to meet Imani Edutainers’ founder Sonya McFarlane before the group’s 25th annual performance, held in celebration of Juneteenth. I attended one of Imani’s practices at Mulberry Art Studios, the sound of African drums throbbing in my chest so hard it could’ve replaced my heartbeat. Girls and women of all ages danced on stage at the Ware Center with such exuberant passion and respect for African traditions. It was equal parts educational and entertaining (the name does the organization justice). I will clear my schedule for any performance they do.

‘Distant Thunder’

It’s hard to not admire the tenacity it takes to gather 14 actors and drive them to Lancaster from Oklahoma for just one performance. “Distant Thunder” is an Indigenous-led and acted production created by mother and son Lynne and Shaun Taylor-Corbett. It’s a completely original musical featuring music inspired by both pop and traditional powwow music, and it visited Lancaster city’s Ware Center in November. And it was simply stunning. It would be no surprise if this ended up on Broadway. And, if it does, I’ll be the first there.

Barnstormers playoff game

Living close to the Clipper Magazine Stadium, I had heard and watched the fireworks nearly every Saturday night but hadn’t gone to any games. One of my friends is a baseball fanatic and started to invite my partner and me to come to games with him, his partner and our mutual friend. In no time, I was invested in the players and knew which ones to root for. Arguably the best game we went to was the championship playoff game between the Barnstormers and the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on Sept. 21. The game looked like a clear loss for the Barnstormers until first baseman Jacob Barfield and outfielder Ariel Sandoval hit home runs and tied the game. It went an extra inning, and then infielder Jake Hoover hit a home run. The crowd was so electric. I still get chills thinking about it.

Kevin’s picks

Two Lititz venues to know

Though both venues made their debuts in 2021, 2022 was the year Lititz’ live music scene really got a kick in the pants thanks to Lititz Shirt Factory and Mickey’s Black Box. The former venue brought bands like the wonderful Americana band Cosmic Guilt from as close as Philly, and folk band “I Draw Slow” all the way from Ireland. Meanwhile, Mickey’s Black Box continues to confound any expectations one might have for a Rock Lititz-based venue, bringing in acts ranging from the current incarnation of Yes to The Lemonheads. With music in Lancaster city in something of a transition period, it’ll be nice to hike northward for concerts in the new year.

‘HeBGB’ finds scary success

We love a success story, don’t we, folks? The trio of Eric Griffin, Adam Lenhart and Jake McClellan have been working on their horror feature film, “HeBGB TV,” for the last few years, and 2022 was the year that it finally traveled the globe. While Phantom Power hosted the glorious local screening in October, the film found welcoming audiences at film festivals everywhere from Outfest in Los Angeles to the Phenomena Film Fest in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Waters surprises Gleaners crowd

The headliner of the inaugural Gleaners Film Festival, held in September at Franklin & Marshall College, was the always effervescent Baltimore director John Waters. In advance, audiences were promised a screening of the newly remastered classic “Pink Flamingos,” and then Waters himself would be doing his newest one-man show, “False Negative.” The first part was right, but the second part ended up being a case of last-minute false advertising, as Waters delighted the crowd with the first public performance of his newest, still untitled show. Though it had the hallmarks of a show still in the works, it was incredibly exciting being in the test audience for a new work from a creative who never tires of surprising his audience.