This week, a lot of our picks for weekend events in Lancaster County are either low-cost or free.

Events range from an LGBTQ+ Pride celebration to several pet events to a Halloween dance party.

Here are seven things to do in Lancaster County this weekend.

LucyFest

This event at the Shops at Rockvale will raise funds to stop online puppy mills in honor of Lucy, a puppy mill survivor. There will be food trucks, pet-themed vendors, a pet parade, demos and more.

More information: Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | The Shops at Rockvale, 35 S. Willowdale Dr., Lancaster | Cost: Free | More info

Pet Parade

Lancaster Pride will host a pet parade at Buchanan Park, which will feature adoptable dogs from shelters including the Speranza Animal Rescue and the Humane League of Lancaster County. Bring your pet and dress them up. There are several animal costume contests.

More information: Saturday, Oct. 23 from noon to 1 p.m. | Buchanan Park, 901 Buchanan Ave., Lancaster | Cost: Free | More info

Monica de Vitry and Jordan Rast

Multi-instrumentalist folk musicians Monica de Vitry and Jordan Rast will perform at the beer garden at Phantom Power this weekend. Anyone younger than 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to enjoy the show.

More information: Saturday, Oct. 23 at 5:30 p.m. | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: $5 | More info

Halloween Lecture and Lager

Dr. Erin Shelor, a professor of history, will talk about grave robbing and studying anatomy in 19th-century Britain. Proceeds will go to the Lancaster Medical Heritage Museum. For those who can not attend, the speech will be livestreamed on TikTok and YouTube.

More information: Saturday, Oct. 23 at 6:30 p.m. | 551 West, 551 W. King St., Lancaster | Cost: Free, but registration required | More info

'Rocky Horror Picture Show' screening

Dress up and watch this cult classic this weekend at Tellus360. There will be several costume contests. Proof of COVID-19 vaccine required, no photos of cards allowed. This show is 21+.

More information: Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. | Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster | Cost: $15 | More info

Sanctuary Undead Dance Halloween Party

DJ Paul will spin '80s new wave and '90s alternative tunes while costumed people dance. There will be a costume contest with prizes for the best ones. This event is 21+.

More information: Saturday, Oct. 23 from 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. | The Village Nightclub, 205 N. Christian St., Lancaster | Cost: $5, cash only | More info

Lancaster Pride Festival

This year, Lancaster's Pride Festival will be at Clipper Magazine Stadium and will feature lots of vendors, food options, queer performers, resources, drag queen events and more.

More information: Sunday, Oct. 24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Cost: $5, or volunteer for 3 hours and get free admission | More info