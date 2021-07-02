Just in time for the recent heat wave to break, First Friday in Lancaster City is back to provide some well-needed walking and art to gaze at.

Here are seven First Friday events taking place for July.

If your First Friday event isn't listed here, email information to kstairiker@lnpnews.com.

Altana Lounge (26 E. King St.)

The second floor of Altana Lounge is officially a gallery space, and on First Friday, it will debut with works from Jazmine Gabriel, Megan Nelson, Thomas Valentine, Ira Steele, Stew Bradley, Joe Montalbano, Jain Coble, Steven Georges and Mike Finch. 5 to 9 p.m.

curio. Gallery & Creative Supply (106 W. Chestnut St.)

"Inner Currents," the new show from Kimi Pryor and Matt Allyn Chapman, seeks to "explore spaces which exist between the internal and external, micro and macroscopic, and the psychological as well as observational." 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Deerfoot Downtown (348 N. Queen St.)

Artist Jaime Linn Brown will showcase her works at a reception at Deerfoot Downtown, complete with a wine pairing with mochi donuts from Issei Noodle. 6 to 8 p.m.

Fern.ish Home (398 Harrisburg Ave.)

Painter Whitney Babin will be on hand with original paintings and prints for sale. Champagne will be provided as available. 4 to 6 p.m.

LSJ Studios (104 W. Chestnut St.)

Artist Loryn Spangler-Jones premieres her new series, 'firelight,' at LSJ Studios. Wooden block-mounted prints will be available for purchase. 5 to 9 p.m.

Red Raven Art Company (138 N. Prince St.)

LancasterHistory and Red Raven presents "Reenactment: Portraying the Past," a solo gallery show by artist Scott Cantrell that showcases scenes from the Revolutionary and Civil Wars, by way of historical reenactments. A portion of art sales will go to LancasterHistory. 5 to 8 p.m.

The Ware Center (42 N. Prince St.)

The Ware Center's "We the People" First Friday series this month will focus on the plight of affordable housing and features a variety of speakers and artists. Art will be on display from Salina Almanzar, Kaya Hobbs, Keisha Finnie, Darcey Barraclough, feemaleartist (fee dominquez), Lunga Bechtel, Krissy Whiski and Madeleine Murphy. 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.