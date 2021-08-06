Just in time for yet another weeklong stretch of scorching temperatures, here’s an opportunity to beat the heat and experience a wealth of art for free.

First Friday in August provides opportunities not only to experience visual art, but also live music and dance if you structure your schedule right.

With COVID rates steadily coming back on the rise, be sure to check with individual venues for information on masking and distancing.

Altana Art Gallery (26 E. King St.)

The works of numerous local artists will be on display in the new second floor gallery space in Altana, which officially opened in July. 5 to 9 p.m.

c urio. Gallery & Creative Supply (106 W. Chestnut St.)

"Inner Currents," the new show from Kimi Pryor and Matt Allyn Chapman, seeks to "explore spaces which exist between the internal and external, micro and macroscopic, and the psychological as well as observational." 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

First Reformed Church (40 E. Orange St.)

“Organic Reflections,” a free, 30-minute organ performance by organist Larry Hershey, returns for the first time in nearly two years. Titled “Resounding Joy,” the performance will feature pieces by Bach, Boehm and other composers. Doors at 7:30 p.m., performance 8 to 8:30 p.m.

Lancaster Galleries (24 N. Water St.)

John David Wissler presents “Wissler’s Muse,” a collection of paintings that showcase the artist’s love of Maine islands. 4 to 8 p.m.

LancLiving Galler y ( 309 N. Queen St.)



Noted Lancaster artist Keisha Finnie will unveil her first in-person solo gallery show since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Presented by the PA Realtor's Antiracism Coalition, Finnie will be displaying works old and new, and have merchandise available. Musicians Terian Mack and Sir Dominique Jordan will perform at 7 p.m. 5 to 8 p.m.

PCA&D (204 N. Prince St.)

Artist and inaugural PCAD Healing Arts Artist in Residence Jennifer Quigley hosts a main gallery exhibition of “Art Heals,” the outdoor art piece that made its debut in June. 5 to 8 p.m.

The Ware Center (42 N. Prince St.)

For this month’s edition of “We the People,” the Ware Center hosts a celebration of Asian culture. First, choreographer Chen-Yu Tsuei of the Chinese Cultural and Arts Institute presents several groups of dancers performing to traditional Chinese music. An art exhibition featuring traditional calligraphy and watercolor paintings by artists Diana Meng, Hong Dong and others will also be on display. 6 to 8 p.m., dance performance begins at 6:30 p.m.