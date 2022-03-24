If you're looking to explore events outside Lancaster city this weekend, there are several fun options.

Among the events this weekend include a wedding-themed walk in Marietta, a school play production and a river park celebration in Columbia and a Ukraine benefit fundraiser in Ephrata.

Here are seven events to attend in Lancaster County this weekend.

Spring into the Park

Earlier this week, Columbia River Park started a spring-themed event celebrating the local community and the power of going outside. There are free outdoor activities, including giant Jenga, ring toss, bean bag toss, cornhole and more. Food trucks will also be on-scene each day of the multi-day event. The schedule changes by day, find the full itinerary here.

More information: Thursday through Saturday, varying times | Columbia River Park, 41 Walnut St., Columbia | Cost: Free admission, most activities free | More info

'The Lion King Jr.'

Columbia High School will host performances of its student production of Disney's "The Lion King Jr." through Saturday.

More information: Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. | Columbia High School, 901 Ironville Pike, Columbia | Cost: $8 for adults, $4 for seniors and students, free for children 5 years old and younger | More info

Comedy showcase

Comedian Johnny Lee Dam, who started performing in 1991, will headline a comedy showcase at Mickey's Black Box. Local comedians Audrie Marsh De Vitry, Charles Baynard, Manny Santiago and Jarrod McHale will also perform.

More information: Friday from 8 to 11 p.m. | Mickey's Black Box, 101 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz | Cost: $10 in advance, $15 the day-of | More info

Jaycee Park stream cleanup

The Manheim Township Sustainability Committee will host a clean-up of Jaycee Park this weekend. Volunteers are encouraged to wear long pants and closed-toe shoes. Gloves and trash bags will be provided. Rain date is Saturday, April 2 from 10 a.m. to noon.

More information: Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon | Lancaster Jaycee Park, 1026 Edgemoor Court, Lancaster | Cost: Free | More info

Ukraine benefit

The Bethany Slavic Church in Ephrata will host a fundraiser benefit for those impacted by the war in Ukraine. The event will feature speakers, food, a silent auction and Ukrainian Easter egg decorating (a tradition called Pysanky). Some proceeds go to the Ukraine Refugee Fund.

More information: Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. | Bethany Slavic Church, 864 Dawn Ave., Ephrata | Cost: Free admission, but participants are encouraged to donate funds while there | More info

Wedding walk

Planning a wedding? There will be several vendors and venue stops this Sunday in Marietta for a wedding-themed walk. Attendees will have access to talk with local bakers, florists, restaurateurs, officiants, painters and more.

More information: Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. | Event starts at The Cassel House, 316 E. Market St., Marietta | Cost: $5 | More info

Kulu Mele

Kulu Mele, an African drum and dance ensemble from Philadelphia, will perform at Franklin & Marshall. The group "preserves and presents traditional dance and Music of Africa and the African diaspora and celebrates contemporary African American culture," according to the event page on F&M's website.

More information: Sunday at 3 p.m. | Barshinger Center for Musical Arts, College Ave., Lancaster | Cost: $10 for general admission, $5 for faculty and professional staff at F&M, free for all students at any institution with a valid ID | More info