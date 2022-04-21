Are you a fan of yard sales, ballet, painting, photography or soul food? There's likely an event in Lancaster County for you to enjoy this weekend.

Events to attend this weekend include an en plein air event, where people can watch artists paint near the Susquehanna River, as well as a photography exhibit at a Columbia cemetery, ocean papier-mache projects at the Lancaster Public Library and more.

There are also several Earth Day events happening this week. For a list of 10 ways to celebrate, check out our list of Earth Day events.

Here are seven events to check out in Lancaster County this weekend.

'Snow White' ballet

Cavod Ballet Theatre dancers will put on a performance of "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs." It's described as a great entry point to ballet for kids and adults alike.

More information: Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m., Sunday at 4 p.m. | Cavod Theatre, 641 W. Main St., New Holland | Cost: In advance, $17 for adults and $12 for students; door tickets cost $19 | More info

Photography exhibit

The Mount Bethel Cemetery will host a photography exhibit called "Through the Lens of John Reitzel," which features photos of Columbia and the Susquehanna River. Reitzel is an Air Force veteran and Columbia native.

More information: Friday from 5 to 8 p.m., Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. | Cottage at Mount Bethel Cemetery, 700 Locust St., Columbia | Cost: Free admission | More info

En plein air event

If you cross the Susquehanna River this week, you may see people painting outside as the River Towns Plein Air 2022 event continues. Rivertownes, a historical nonprofit that creates an alliance among Marietta, Wrightsville and Columbia, hosts the plein air event highlighting artists from those towns. Saturday, artists will compete to complete a plein air painting in just two hours. Sunday will feature a free, family-friendly fish painting event at the Susquehanna Waldorf School Gymnasium from noon to 3 p.m. Registration is not required. Finished works can be seen in an exhibit from April 29 to May 1 at the Marietta Community House, at 264 W. Market St. in Marietta.

More information: Event continues through April 27 | Near the Susquehanna River in Marietta, Wrightsville and Columbia | Cost: Free to watch artists | More info

Bainbridge community yard sale

More than 15 residences and churches in Bainbridge will host yard sales this Saturday. All participating residences are listed on the Facebook event page. Some items include clothing, toys, games, household items, furniture, vintage items and more.

More information: Saturday starting at 7 a.m. | St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church, at 106 N. 2nd St., Bainbridge, as well as several other Bainbridge residences | Cost: Free admission | More info

Papier-mache at the library

The Lancaster Public Library wants people of all ages to stop by Saturday to create ocean-themed papier-mache creatures. Afterward, the creations will be displayed at the library.

More information: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Lancaster Public Library, 125 N. Duke St., Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

Glasshouse Wineworks backyard opening

Boutique winery Glasshouse Wineworks will celebrate its backyard opening with pizza from Pizza Tent from 4 to 7:30 p.m. and tunes from Uncle Fester's Candy Shop from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Proceeds from the music performance will be donated to nonprofit Leo's Helping Paws, so attendees are encouraged to bring their well-behaved pup friends.

More information: Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. | Glasshouse Wineworks, 8 S. Charlotte St., Manheim | Cost: Free admission | More info

Sweet Mama's Soul Food Sunday

Organizers with Sweet Mama's Mambo Sauce will host a festival dedicated to soul food with food trucks, cocktails, a cigar lounge, vendors, swag bags and more. The Shops @ Rockvale will host the festival, so visitors can come out, shop, eat good food and wander around.

More information: Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | The Shops @ Rockvale, 35 S. Willowdale Dr., Lancaster | Cost: $30 for general admission, $60 for VIP admission | More info