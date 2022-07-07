There are festivals a-plenty in Lancaster County this weekend.

It's a great weekend for those who are looking for a way to celebrate the Grateful Dead (and party with other DeadHeads), or even just enjoy a really good tomato sandwich.

An added bonus: Most of the events below are free or low-cost.

Here are seven events to check out in Lancaster County this weekend.

Food Truck Frenzy

The East Petersburg Volunteer Fire Company will host an event with craft vendors, activities for kids, live entertainment and, of course, food trucks. There will be more than 10 food trucks on-site, including Halo's Kitchen, Walk-o Taco and Cupcakes by Casey, among others.

More information: Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. | East Petersburg Volunteer Fire Company Station 23, 6076 Pine St., East Petersburg | Cost: Free admission | More info

Junior makers market

Lampeter Corner Boutique will host a makers market dedicated to works from people ages 18 and younger. There will be jewelry, homemade cards, woodworking, dog treats, macrame and more.

More information: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Lampeter Corner Boutique, 1702 Lampeter Road, Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

Celebrate E-Town

New Culture, a ministry group started in 2020, will host an event to celebrate and honor educators, businesses, first responders, military members, veterans, churches and local organizations. There will also be sports tournaments, games and challenges, a whoopie pie eating contest, music and more. See a full schedule of events on New Culture's Facebook page.

More information: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Elizabethtown Borough Park, 1 Ken Lane, Elizabethtown | Cost: Free admission | More info

Deadfest

Phantom Power will host a festival dedicated to all-things Grateful Dead. Three tribute bands — Jerry Duty, Skjellifetti and Steal Your Face — will perform throughout the night. There will also be an open acoustic jam from 6 to 8 p.m. in the beer garden. Sunny Daze Flat Bread Co. will serve up food on-site.

More information: Saturday from 3 to 11:45 p.m. | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: $20 for general admission, kids under 12 are free | 21+ unless accompanied by a parent or guardian | More info

Tomato Festival

The Washington Boro Tomato Festival kicks off this weekend with food (including tomato sandwiches and chicken corn soup), games and live entertainment from multi-genre band Border Line. Proceeds benefit the Blue Rock Fire Rescue. If you can't make it this weekend, the event continues next weekend — same time and location.

More information: Saturday starting at 3 p.m. for food and 5 p.m. for live entertainment | Washington Boro Community Park, 2010 River Road, Washington Boro | Cost: Free admission | More info

SECAFEST

The Southern End Community Association will host its annual SECAFEST celebration featuring games, face painting, vendors, food trucks, live entertainment, raffles, pony rides and more.

More information: Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m. | Quarryville Memorial Park, 297 Park Ave., Quarryville | Cost: Free admission and free parking | More info

Farm Show

Before the Barnstormers baseball game Saturday night, enjoy a pre-game farm show with animals, including mini horses, donkeys, potbelly pigs, cows, sheep, horses and more. There will also be tractor and equipment displays, milkshakes and the opportunity to hold a baby kangaroo. Farm Show admission is included in the price of a normal baseball game ticket. There will be a fireworks show after the game.

More information: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. | Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Cost: $8 to $14 | More info