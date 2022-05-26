There's something for everyone in Lancaster County this week.

For those looking for live entertainment, check out Maya de Vitry's concert this weekend, as well as openings from Sickman's Mill and the Warehouse District Beer Garden which will both offer live bands.

There are also kid-friendly events, including a car show at Oregon Dairy, a community carnival in Adamstown and a slow community bike ride across Lancaster city.

Here are 7 events to check out this weekend.

Adamstown Community Days

This weekend, Adamstown will host its annual Community Days event that features live entertainment, fireworks, food, carnival rides and more. The event has free admission and free parking.

More information: Thursday and Friday starting at 5 p.m., Saturday starting at noon and Sunday starting at 9:30 a.m. | Adamstown Community Days, 300 W. Main St., Adamstown | Cost: Free admission | More info

Maya de Vitry concert

Maya de Vitry, best known for being a founding member of The Stray Birds, will perform at Zoetropolis this weekend in support of her latest album "Violet Light." Read more about de Vitry in a recent profile here. Indie folk singer Alexa Rose will open the show.

More information: Thursday at 7 p.m. | Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster | Cost: $15 | More info

Sickman's Mill opening weekend

Sickman's Mill, an entertainment venue nestled against the Pequea Creek, will open for its 2022 season this weekend. There will be tubing and live entertainment from several bands, including '80s cover band The Nancy Reagans and Americana band Vinegar Creek Constituency, as well as food and drinks from Jimmy's Place. There is a $5 round-trip shuttle service that picks people up from Tellus360 and takes them to Sickman's Mill.

More information: Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Sickman's Mill, 671 Sandhill Road, Pequea | Cost: Free admission, tubing costs $25 for adults and $20 for children 8 and under | More info

Warehouse District Beer Garden opening

Dark folk musicians Bjorn Jacobsen and Robin Chambers will perform at the Warehouse District Beer Garden for its grand opening this weekend. Pizza Tent, as well as a few other food trucks, will be in attendance. There will also be outdoor games and beer from Cartel Brewing & Blending and Rural City Beer Co. This event is kid- and pet-friendly.

More information: Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. | Warehouse District Beer Garden, 595 N. Charlotte St., Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

Slow ride

Grab your bike and leisurely ride with others in Lancaster city this Friday. Event organizers encourage people to dress up and decorate their bikes. Bike riders of all skill levels and ages are encouraged to take part in the monthly event.

More information: Friday at 7 p.m. | Ride starts at Buchanan Park, 901 Buchanan Ave., Lancaster | Cost: Free | More info

Country Cruise and Fireman's Festival

Oregon Dairy will host its 18th annual Country Cruise and Fireman's Festival, featuring classic cars, bikes and trucks. People will also be able to ride on fire engines. All proceeds benefit the West Earl Fire Company.

More information: Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon | Oregon Dairy, 2900 Oregon Pike, Lititz | Cost: $10 to register a car, free to attend as a spectator | More info

Fused glass workshop

Artist Kathleen Forney will teach students in the class how to make a fused glass mosaic in either a seascape design or a celestial design. Students are required to pre-register.

More information: Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. | Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, 335 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Cost: $85 for non-members, $76 for guild members | More info