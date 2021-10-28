Whether you're in the mood for a dance party, a lively concert or some old-fashioned Halloween fun, Lancaster County has a little bit of everything this weekend.

Here are seven events to check out this weekend in Lancaster County, including a few free options.

High Fever: Halloweentown

High Fever's Halloweentown-themed party will feature drag performances, tunes from DJ Salinger, a costume contest and film screening, among other spooky events.

More information: Friday, Oct. 29 from 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. | The Village Nightclub, 205 N. Christian St., Lancaster | Cost: $10 | 21+ | More info

Halloween Carnival

The Manheim Township Recreation Department will host a Halloween event with lots of games, candy, kid-friendly entertainment and more.

More information: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 1 to 3 p.m. | Stauffer Park, 1241 Lititz Pike, Lancaster | Cost: Free, but some games cost money | More info

'Such is Life' album release

Max Bartos, whose Broadway debut in "Sing Street" was delayed by the pandemic, will release his first pop-punk solo album. His band My Ex-Girlfriend's Ex-Boyfriend will play for the release concert.

More information: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 7 to 10 p.m. | Lititz Shirt Factory, 5 Juniper Lane, Lititz | Cost: $10 to livestream, $15 to view in-person, $30 for a VIP pass with signed poster and digital download of album | More info

Celebrate Small Business Fest

A mixed bag of vendors, from wedding planners to crafters, will be at this small business appreciation craft market.

More information: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 2 to 6 p.m. | Hertzog Homestead Event Venue, 470 W. Metzler Road, Ephrata | Cost: Free admission | More info

Halloween at Sickman's Mill

Costumes are required for this Halloween party/concert/ghost tours/dinner party extravaganza experience. Tickets are limited.

More information: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 4 to 10 p.m. | Sickman's Mill, 671 Sandhill Road, Pequea | Cost: $40 | More info

Die Laughing 2: A Comedy Showcase

Audrie Marsh and Jarrod Micale will host a comedy showcase featuring local performers at Phantom Power.

More information: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 10 p.m. | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: $5 | 21+ | More info

Parquet Courts

Indie/punk rock group Parquet Courts, known for singles "Borrowed Time" and "Captive on the Sun," will perform at Tellus360 on Halloween. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test required.

More information: Sunday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. | Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster | Cost: $28 in advance, $30 day of show | 21+ | More info