Whether a fun day for you includes riding your bicycle to thrift shops or taking part in a comedy-mystery dinner, Lancaster County has something in store for you this weekend.

For those who love their wheels, there's a bike night – as in motorcycles – in Willow Street, and a car show in downtown Mount Joy.

There are also several live performances to catch, like the Steel Wheels at Long's Park and a poetry slam event in Lititz.

Here are seven events to check out in Lancaster County this weekend.

Bike Night

Bring your bike to Lancaster Harley-Davidson this Friday and enjoy food from Wacker Brewing, live entertainment, raffles and more.

More information: Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. | Lancaster Harley-Davidson, 308 Beaver Valley Pike, Willow Street | Cost: Free admission | More info

Comedy Mystery Dinner

Third Space Theatre, known for its children's theater productions and whodunnit dinner parties, will host a comedy mystery dinner at Shady Maple Smorgasbord this weekend. Audience members can either watch or partake in solving the mystery. The theater encourages people to dress up in a Roaring '20s themed outfit, if possible.

More information: Friday from 6:15 to 9 p.m. | Shady Maple Smorgasbord, 129 Toddy Drive, East Earl | Cost: $66 for general admission ($71.65 with service fee), $54 for children ages 8 to 10 ($58.92). Cost includes the show and dinner. | More info

MCC Tour de Thrift

Combine your loves of bike riding and thrifting for a good cause this weekend with the Mennonite Central Committee's Tour de Thrift. This weekend features a family friendly 2-mile ride on the Warwick-Ephrata Rail Trail with Ephrata's ReUzit thrift store as the final destination.

For the more adventurous bicyclists, next weekend features a 50-mile bike ride that runs through three MCC thrift shop locations.

More information: Saturday at 8:30 a.m. for sign in and registration; bike race starts at 9 a.m. | Starts at MCC East Coast Material Resources Center, 517 W. Trout Run Road, Ephrata | Cost: $5 to $15 suggested donation | More info

Cruisin' Cuisine Car Show

Stop by Main Street in downtown Mount Joy for a car show that also features food and live entertainment. Check Main Street Mount Joy's website to see if registration slots are still available.

More information: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. | Main Street in downtown Mount Joy | Cost: Free to visit, $20 to pre-register a car, $25 to register a car in person | More info

'Seussical Jr.' musical

This kid friendly musical features several Dr. Seuss character favorites, like Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat and the Whos. This production is chock full of local actors between 10 and 18 years old.

More information: Saturday and Sunday at 2 and 7 p.m. | Cavod Theatre, 641 W. Main St., New Holland | Cost: $25 for reserved seating, $17 for adult general admission, $12 for student general admission, $19 for tickets at the door | More info

Short Story & Poetry Slam

Aaron's Books will host an open mic short story and poetry slam, featuring readings from local poets and artists. Creators can submit their original works via a Google Form for consideration.

More information: Sunday from 7 to 9 p.m. | Aaron's Books, 35 E. Main St., Lititz | Cost: $10 | More info

Steel Wheels

Americana band Steel Wheels will perform at Long's Park this weekend. The band, from the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia, performed twice at the Long's Park Summer Music Series at 2014 and 2017, respectively. The concert is outdoors, rain-or-shine. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs.

More information: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. | Long's Park, Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster | Cost: Free, but donations encouraged | More info