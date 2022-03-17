There's something for everyone in Lancaster County this weekend.

Some events include a vintage market, a tribute to activist Paul Robeson, a princess-themed ball and an album release party for blues singer Bobby Gentilo.

Here are seven things to do in Lancaster County this weekend.

Friendship Community art auction

The Friendship Heart Gallery will host its 19th annual art auction online again this year. The Friendship community works with people with intellectual disabilities and autism and helps them to learn art skills. Bidding begins today at 4 p.m. and continues through Thursday, March 24, at 8 p.m. To bid online, visit lanc.news/FriendshipAuction.

More information: Thursday, March 17 through Thursday, March 24 | Online auction, no physical bidding location | Cost: Varies depending on artwork | More info

Vintage Revival Market

The Vintage Revival Market will return with its market, "March into a Vintage Spring." There will be vintage and homemade vendors, as well as coffee from Crazy Goat Coffee, brews from Fetish Brewing Company and more.

More information: Friday, March 18 from 6 to 8 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | The Shops @ Rockvale, 35 S. Willowdale Dr., Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

'I Go On Singing'

This multi-media concert and historical documentary tells the story of Paul Robeson, a prolific singer, actor, athlete and scholar born in 1898. He was known for his activism and was credited as one of the most prominent people involved with the Harlem Renaissance. Acclaimed singer and peace ambassador Anthony Brown will perform as Robeson. For a full preview of this event, click here.

More information: Friday, March 18 at 7 p.m. | Bright Side Baptist Church, 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster | Cost: $20 for adults, $10 for students, $5 for those ages 5 to 17 | More info

'The Music Man'

Warwick High School will debut its production of "The Music Man," which recently had a resurgence of popularity with Hugh Jackman's performances in its recent Broadway run. The musical, which originally debuted in 1957, chronicles the story of traveling salesman and Harold Hill, who tricks the people in his town to funding equipment for a boys' band. Here's a full guide to Lancaster County's high school musicals.

More information: Friday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m. | Warwick High School Performing Arts Center, 301 W. Orange St., Lititz | Cost: $9.75 to $13.75, depending on seating | More info

Kix concerts

Glam metal band Kix will perform both Friday and Saturday at Phantom Power. Rock band Drew & the Blue will open Friday and Lancaster rock band Denny Zinger will open the show Saturday.

More information: Friday, March 18 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, March 19 at 8 p.m. | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: $28 in advance, $30 the day-of | 21+ | More info

Royal Princess Ball

Dream Parties, a company known for its princess-themed events, will host a Royal Princess Ball at the Lancaster Marriott. This event is ideal for those ages 3 to 7 years old, though anyone is able to buy tickets to the ball. Kids are encouraged to dress up.

More information: Sunday, March 20 from 12 to 1:30 p.m. | Lancaster Marriott, 25 S. Queen St., Lancaster | Cost: $25 for general admission, $40 for VIP pass | More info

Bobby Gentilo album release show

Blues artist and producer Bobby Gentilo will perform at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse in celebration of his eponymous debut album, "Gentilo," which releases March 18. Roots singer Tiffany Pollack will open the show.

More information: Sunday, March 20 at 2 p.m. | Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster | Cost: $12 in advance, $15 the day-of | More info