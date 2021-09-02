If you’re looking for an array of local art exhibits, September’s First Friday in Lancaster has no shortage of offerings.

There are several artsy things to do if you're visiting the city in search for some fun. For a full list of events, visit lanc.news/FirstFriSept2021.

Here are seven First Friday events to check out in Lancaster.

4th Annual Print Crawl

Participating printing businesses, including screen printing, letterpress printing, vinyl cutting and other stores, will have posters and maps for people to pick up. The crawl is about a mile long and features several Lancaster city shops, including Foxduck, A Day in the Life Records, the Heritage Press Museum and more. Find the full list here.

More information: Several Lancaster city stores | Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. | More info

Four Guys art exhibit

Red Raven Art Company is hosting a new exhibit starting Sept. 1 called "Four Guys." Four local artists — Fred Rodger, Robert Andriulli, Dick Whitson and Adam Bunting — painted various subjects of interest, including crows, urban landscapes, antique cars and farmscapes. The exhibit runs until Sept. 25.

More information: Red Raven Art Company, 138 N. Prince St., Lancaster | 717-299-4400 | Hours: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. | More info

First Friday Fright Night

Every First Friday, Mr. Suit Records hosts a spooky and obscure horror flick at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse in downtown Lancaster. September's film is "Vamp," a fun 1980s movie starring the prolific Grace Jones. This event is for those 21 years or older.

More information: Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster | 717-208-6572 | Starting time: 9 p.m. | Cost: $11 | More info.

The Art of Mosaic and Dreams exhibits

In September, Mulberry Art Studios will feature the works of two artists, Karen Stadden and Kevin Bedgood. Stadden creates many works of art, such as wall hangings and bird baths, using creative mosaic styles. Bedgood creates sculpted wood art that explores dreams, shapes and ideas. First Friday will be the kickoff day for the two exhibits.

More information: Mulberry Art Studios, 21 N. Mulberry St., Lancaster | 717-295-1949 | Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. | More info

'We The People' exhibit

The Arts at Millersville will host a traveling exhibit, "With Open Heart and Open Arms: LGBTQ Cuban Refugees and Our Community's Response to the Mariel Boatlift," through Sept. 24. The exhibit will focus on Cuban LGBTQ+ peoples' experiences immigrating to central Pennsylvania in 1980.

The event will also feature "A Night With DDA," at 6:30 p.m. which spotlights Diamond Anthony, a nonbinary social justice advocate, as they perform different types of music about being openly, unapologetically them.

More information: The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 6 to 8 p.m. | More info

Long's Park Art Festival

Right outside of the city, 200 juried artists will show off their wares in the middle of Long's Park starting on Friday. Read our preview of what to expect at this year's art festival.

More information: Long's Park, 1441 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. | More info

Alumni Exhibit

The Pennsylvania College of Art & Design is hosting an alumni exhibit featuring works from several former students from the 1980s to the graduating class of 2021. The gallery exhibit will be on display through Oct. 31.

More information: Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, 204 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. | More info.