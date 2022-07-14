Whether you're into theater performances, concerts, historical reenactments or sweet corn, there's a lot to do this weekend in Lancaster County (or, a short drive away).

Some prime summer activities include Parrotfest, featuring a Jimmy Buffett cover band, as well as a festival dedicated to sweet corn (featuring a corn eating contest) at Cherry Crest Adventure Farm.

For those more into music, indie rock band Death Cab for Cutie will perform in Harrisburg at the Riverfront Park, or you could catch the busking band Street Beans at Zoetropolis.

Here are seven things to check out this weekend.

'Matilda the Musical'

Gretna Theatre will start its run of "Matilda the Musical" this week. The musical, adapted from a Roald Dahl book, will feature a quick-witted protagonist named Matilda as she figures out how to rewrite her story.

More information: Thursday at 2 and 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. | Gretna Theatre, 200 Pennsylvania Ave., Mt. Gretna | Cost: $38 to $41 for adults, $15 for children and students | More info

Death Cab for Cutie concert

Alternative/indie rock band Death Cab for Cutie, known best for songs like "I Will Follow You Into the Dark" and "Soul Meets Body" will perform in Harrisburg tonight. Indie rock band Illuminati Hotties will open the show. (If hip-hop is more your thing, the park will host The Roots Friday night).

More information: Thursday at 8 p.m. | Riverfront Park, 200 S. Front St., Harrisburg | Cost: $50 ($58.80 with service fee) | More info

Parrot Fest

Lancaster Liederkranz will host its annual Parrot Fest this weekend, featuring Jimmy Buffett cover band Jimmy and the Parrots. Since the '90s, Jimmy and the Parrots has performed Buffet covers, covers from Bob Marley, the Zac Brown Band and the Beach Boys, as well as original songs.

Tickets must be purchased in advance through the event's Eventbrite page. Parking is free at the Old Auction Road lot, or $10 (cash only) per car to park at the festival.

More information: Friday from 5 to 11 p.m. | Lancaster Liederkranz, 722 S. Chiques Road, Manheim | Cost: $24 ($27.09 with service fee) | More info

Street Beans concert

Normally, you can find busking band Street Beans performing outside, usually near Lancaster Central Market. This weekend, however, the band will bring its big sounds indoors at Zoetropolis. "America's Got Talent" season 16 contestant Dylan Zangwell will open the show.

More information: Friday at 8 p.m. | Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster | Cost: $15 | More info

Sweet corn festival

Cherry Crest Adventure Farm will host a festival dedicated to celebrating the county's farm fresh sweet corn. There will be special sweet corn foods available, as well as corn-themed crafts, games and activities. People can also test their sweet corn-eating prowess with a eating competition at 4 p.m. Cherry Crest's national park-themed corn maze will also be open.

There will be music from Mark DeRose & the Dreadnoughts, as well as brews from Our Town Brewery and Raney Cellars Brewing Co. and wine from Britain Hill Winery.

More information: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Cherry Crest Adventure Farm, 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks | Cost: Online tickets range from $21.95 to $37.95, depending on ticket package; in-person tickets range from $25.95 to $41.95. Children ages 2 and under are free | More info

Living history celebration

The Historic White Chimneys Estate will host a day dedicated to living history of the Civil War. There will be reenactments, band performances, house tours, displays, food trucks, cannons fired and fireworks, among other activities.

More information: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. | Historic White Chimneys Estate, 5117 Lincoln Highway, Gap | Cost: $10 for ages 13+, $5 for ages 5 to 12, kids under 5 are free | More info

Night on Broadway

The Lancaster Symphony Orchestra will take the stage at Long's Park this weekend, bringing with it a slew of popular Broadway favorites. All singers featured have performed in Fulton Theatre musicals, including Melissa Blatherwick ("In the Heights"), Jeff Coon ("A Christmas Story, the Musical"), Randy Jeter ("Jersey Boys") and Taylor Quick ("The Sound of Music"). Bring a lawn chair or blanket, as the concert is outside, rain or shine.

More information: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. | Long's Park, Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster | Cost: Free, but donations are encouraged | More info