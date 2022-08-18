Things are about to get eclectic in Lancaster County this weekend.

Whether you're in the market for some new beads, or want to spend your weekend wading in a field of sunflowers, there's something for everyone.

Here are seven events in and near Lancaster County to check out this weekend.

Bead Fest

The Interweave Bead Fest returned to the Lancaster County Convention Center yesterday, but there are still three more days to enjoy what the fest proclaims is the "nation's largest bead and jewelry show."

There will be more than 115 workshops over the course of the festival, featuring classes on metalsmithing, using polymer and more. For those who want to peruse through a seemingly countless number of beads, the festival offers a special discounted rate for marketplace admission.

More information: Thursday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Workshop times vary by class and day | Lancaster County Convention Center, 25 S. Queen St., Lancaster | Cost: Workshops range from $30 for introductory classes to $300 for longer workshops, and most include an additional supply fee. Marketplace admission costs $15 for one day or $25 for all three days | More info

Nielsen Family Band show

Space country band Nielsen Family Band will perform at the Southern Market this weekend, with special guest Brian Trump, drummer of Ton-Taun, the former musical project of Nielsen members.

More information: Friday from 7-9 p.m. | Southern Market, 100 S. Queen St., Lancaster | Cost: Free | More info

'Back to the Future' drive-in movie

Enjoy one of the most recognizable titles in film this weekend from the comfort of your car. Penn Cinema will host a showing of "Back to the Future" using its drive-in outdoor theater screen.

More information: Friday starting at 8:10 p.m. | Penn Cinema, 541 Airport Road, Lititz | Cost: $10 | More info

Mount Gretna Outdoor Art Show

The 48th annual Mount Gretna Outdoor Art Show will return this weekend with a two-day festival featuring 200 artists. In addition, the art show will feature several "emerging artists," or artists who are up-and-coming.

The art show will also have a food court and live entertainment both days. Visitors can park at Soldiers Field on Timber Road, and a shuttle bus will take people to the art show.

More information: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Pennsylvania Chautauqua, Chautauqua Dr., Mount Gretna | Cost: $10 for general admission, free for kids ages 11 and under. Online tickets on sale until 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. After that, tickets are available at the show for $12 | More info

Sunflower Festival

This weekend marks the first of three Sunflower-themed festivals at Cherry Crest Adventure Farm. Visitors can wade through fields of sunflowers and zinnias, and get mini photo sessions, too. There will also be live entertainment from the band Tropical Sunz from 3-6 p.m., brews from Raney Cellars Brewing Co. and wine offerings from Britain Hill Winery.

More information: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Cherry Crest Adventure Farm, 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks | Cost: Ranges from $21.95 to $41.95 depending on if tickets are bought online and if any add-on activities are included. Tickets are discounted by $4 by purchasing online versus in-person | More info

Mad Hatter Tea Party

Dress up in your favorite whimsical outfit and visit the Conestoga House for a Mad Hatter themed tea party. Finger sandwiches, cheese boards, desserts and fruits will all be available, as well as several tea options. There will also be four "mystery characters" at the party, who will interact with guests.

More information: Sunday starting at 1:30 p.m. | Conestoga House, 1608 Marietta Ave., Lancaster | Cost: $65 for people ages 11 and older, $50 for children ages 4 to 10 and free for children under 3 years old | More info

Cherish the Ladies concert

Celtic group Cherish the Ladies will perform at the Long's Park Summer Music Series' penultimate concert this weekend. Cherish the Ladies started in 1985, and is known for kickstarting several Celtic performers' careers, including singer Heidi Talbot and fiddlers Eileen Ivers and Winifred Horan. Be sure to bring a blanket or lawn chairs.

Two Lancaster County Food Hub trucks will be on site collecting non-perishable food items.

More information: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. | Long's Park, Harrisburg Ave., Lancaster | Cost: Free, but donations are encouraged | More info