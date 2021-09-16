For those looking for some good food and great entertainment, there's lots to do in Lancaster County this weekend.

Good fun doesn't have to break the bank; four of the seven listed events are free.

Here are 7 events to go to this weekend in Lancaster County.

Lancaster Balloon Festival

This weekend-long event will feature lots of live entertainment, food, games, fireworks and, of course, balloons.

More information: 2727 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird in Hand | Friday, 3 to 8:30 p.m.; Saturday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Cost: $20 per adult, $10 per kid, $75 for a family of two adults and four or more kids | More info

Lancaster Printer's Fair

The Lancaster Printer's Fair will feature vendors and demonstrations for those interested in all-things printing. Lots of local printers will be selling their wares.

More information: The Ken Kulakowsky Center for Letterpress and Book Arts, 117 Parkside Avenue, Lancaster | Friday, 5 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Cost: Free | More info

Oktoberfest

Good food and lots of beer: What else could an Oktoberfest celebration need? This weekend-long event will also feature song and dance and live entertainment.

More information: Lancaster Liederkranz, 722 South Chiques Rd. Manheim PA | Friday, 6 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 1 to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 12 to 6 p.m. | Cost: $6 for adults, $2 for children ages 6+ | More info

Lancaster VegFest

The 5th annual Lancaster VegFest, a festival celebrating vegetarian, vegan and plant-based foods, will be held over two days. If you plan to go, make sure to grab a timed ticket.

More information: Buchanan Park, 901 Buchanan Ave., Lancaster | Saturday, 12 to 5 pm.; Sunday, 12 to 5 p.m. | Cost: Free | More info

Day of Music

Long's Park will host a Day of Music to finish off its summer music series. It will feature national acts like Shannon McNally, The National Reserve, Big Sam’s Funky Nation, as well as local musicians The Wild Hymns, Tractor Jerry & The Mud Bucket and Tuck Ryan Band. The event will also feature a beer garden.

More information: Long's Park, 1441 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster | Saturday, Sept. 18 from 2 to 8:30 p.m. | Cost: Free | More info

Emo Night

After the Menzingers' sold out show at Tellus360 on Saturday, Screaming Infidelities is hosting one of its Emo Night afterparties. Dance and enjoy some '90s and '00s emo jams.

More information: Tellus360, 24 E King St., Lancaster | Saturday, Sept. 18 from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. | 717-393-1660 | Cost: Free with Menzinger's ticket, $5 charge otherwise | 21+ | More info

Amos Herr Community Festival

This community festival will feature a car show, fun crafts for kids, food, entertainment and more. The Lancaster Kennel Club will also host events.

More information: Amos Herr Dream Park, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville | Sunday, Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Cost: Free | More info