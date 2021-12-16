There's a lot happening in Lancaster County this week, especially for those who love music.

The week will feature everything from an alternative rock concert to a brass band performance. There's also a few holiday events, too.

Here are seven things to do in Lancaster County this week.

Bully

Alternative rock band Bully will perform at Tellus360 this week. Bully is the solo project of musician Alicia Bognanno, who is known for her '90s-inspired sound. Attendees must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the event. Anyone unvaccinated is required to wear a mask.

More information: Thursday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. | Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster | Cost: $20 | 21+ | More info

Holiday Tasting Tour

The Kitchen Kettle Village will host a holiday tasting tour, where several of the venue's food shops will offer free samples during holiday shopping. There will also be live music and Christmas lights.

More information: Friday, Dec. 17 from 4 to 7 p.m. | Kitchen Kettle Village, 3529 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse | Cost: Free admission | More info

Lancaster Classical Guitar Quartet

The Classical Guitar Society will host a family-friendly holiday concert in Mount Joy, featuring holiday and classical guitar tunes.

More information: Friday, Dec. 17 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. | Milanof-Schock Public Library, 1184 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy | Cost: Free | More info

The Wild Hymns and Aortic Valve

This show mixes the dreamy indie pop vibes of The Wild Hymns with the multimedia art of Aortic Valve. There will also be vendors, dancing, art and more.

More information: Friday, Dec. 17 from 7 to 11 p.m. | Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster | Cost: $10 | More info

'On the Naughty List'

Prima Theatre will host the last two performances of its show "On the Naughty List," described as "mashing up a holiday concert with a comedic and provoking TED Talk."

More information: Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17 to 18 at 7:30 p.m. | Prima Theatre, 941 Wheatland Avenue, Suite A, Lancaster | Cost: $52 to $75 | More info

Train Rides with Santa

Kids and adults alike can ride a train and meet with Santa for Strasburg Rail Road's "Train Rides with Santa" event. Kids ages 11 and younger will get a gift from Santa, himself. The train ride lasts about 45 minutes.

More information: Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18 to 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Strasburg Rail Road, 301 Gap Road, Strasburg | Cost: $24 for adults (ages 12+), $17 for kids ages 2-11, free for children under 2 | More info

Big Boy Brass

This family-friendly concert features Big Boy Brass, who plays original songs and covers on their brass instruments. Rock band Knit Lemons and pop solo act PINK i will open the show.

More information: Sunday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: $5 | More info