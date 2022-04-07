Art exhibits, orchestra performances and early Easter celebrations are just a few events Lancaster County has to offer this week.

Kid-friendly events include a Cub Scouts pinewood derby and an Easter carnival.

And, for the adults, there's a beer festival at a railroad museum.

Here are seven things to check out this weekend.

Lancaster Symphony Orchestra

The Lancaster Symphony Orchestra will host a night of food and music before their pay-what-you-can orchestra performance. Students from Music For Everyone and SWAN will host performances before the concert, as well as a workshop on how to create a percussion instrument.

More information: Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m.; concert runs from 7 to 8 p.m. | First Presbyterian Church, 140 E. Orange St., Lancaster | Cost: Free, or pay what you can | More info

Tom Scullin exhibit

Tom Scullin, one of the original founders of the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, will host an exhibit called "Tom Scullin: Retrospective of Paintings" from April 8 to May 8. His works are described as "hyper-Baroque in style, dealing with issues of morality, sacredness, magic and tragedy, using dramatic light and vivid colors," according to a press release.

There will be a public artist talk at PCA&D on Monday from 2 to 3 p.m. Masks are required.

More information: Opening on Friday, continuing through May 8 | Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, 204 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Cost: Free | More info

Wonderlandza Egg-Stravaganza

There will be several egg-themed events in downtown Elizabethtown for people of all ages for Second Friday on April 8. Oliver the Rabbit, the Mad Hatter and the Red Queen will be available for a meet-and-greet. There will also be free and paid scavenger hunts, as well as several food and treat options, music in the square, Girl Scout Cookies and more.

More information: Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. | Several areas across downtown Elizabethtown | Cost: Free admission, some activities cost money | More info

Easter carnival

Mount Cavalry Church will host a kid-focused Easter carnival event, featuring games, prizes, an egg hunt and free doughnuts, among other attractions. Activities are best suited for kids up to fifth grade. Pre-registration is required and can be done here. Event will be canceled in the case of inclement weather.

More information: Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon | Mount Cavalry Church, 625 N. Holly St., Elizabethtown | Cost: Free admission, but pre-registration required | More info

Pet photos with Easter bunny

People can take their pets to That Fish Place — That Pet Place this weekend to take photos with the Easter bunny. Proceeds benefit the Centerville Pet Rescue, which cares for and rehomes animals in the local community.

More information: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | That Fish Place — That Pet Place, 237 Centerville Road, Lancaster | Cost: Photos start at $10 | More info

Rails & Ales

The Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania will host an event that combines two of Strasburg's most notable components: railroads and beer. At least 17 brewers will be in attendance, including Troeg's Independent Brewing, Lancaster Brewing Company, Fetish and Bespoke Brewing, among others. Food vendors will also be available at the event.

More information: Saturday from 6:30 to 9 p.m. | Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania, 300 Gap Road, Strasburg | Cost: $40 for general admission, $15 for designated drivers | More info

Pinewood Derby

Cub Scouts will build wooden cars and race them this weekend. All Scout packs in the Susquehanna district are eligible to compete.

More information: Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.; race starts at 2 p.m. | Hempfield Fire Company, 19 Main St., Landisville | Cost: Free admission