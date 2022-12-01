Ready or not, the holidays are quickly approaching, which means Lancaster County has a healthy variety of events to attend.

For those eager to celebrate the holidays early, visit Terre Hill's Christmas in the Park event, or watch Lancaster's community orchestra Allegro perform a scaled-down, intimate concert with holiday tunes. And, don't forget about Tuba Christmas this weekend.

More nightlife-centric events include a concert from Local H, best known for "Bound for the Floor," as well as the last HighFever dance party at The Village.

Here are seven events to check out this week in Lancaster County.

Terre Hill Christmas in the Park

The Terre Hill Park will host a weekend of Christmas-themed crafts, food, live entertainment and more. Some of the activities include gingerbread cookie making, visits with Santa, a walking path (for a $5 fee) and performances from 3:16, Happy Wanderers, 3 Below, Holiday Horns, Erich Cawalla Trio and the New Holland Brass Band.

Food options include soups, quesadillas, pulled pork nachos, funnel cakes, special hot chocolate flavors and more.

More information: Friday through Sunday, 5-9 p.m. | Terre Hill Park, 210 Lancaster Ave., Terre Hill | Cost: Free admission, light trail costs $5 per person | More info

'The Nutcracker' ballet

Dancers in the Viktor Yeliohin International Ballet Academy of Lancaster City will perform in "The Nutcracker" this weekend, marking the 29th year the dance company has put on the performance. The dance features international performers from Ukraine and Japan, as well as dancers from Lancaster and New York. A portion of proceeds will be donated to Ukrainian dancers impacted by the war.

More information: Friday at 6:30 p.m., Saturday at 1 and 6 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. | High Fine Arts Center at the Lancaster Mennonite School, 2176 E. Lincoln Highway, Lancaster | Cost: $40 for general admission (or $33 for seniors, veterans and students), or $25 for balcony seating | More info

Allegro Christmas in the Round

Allegro Orchestra will host its annual Music in the Round performance, featuring a pared-down orchestra. Musicians will perform songs like "Twas the Night Before Christmas," and "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo" arranged by Bob Philips. Visitors can watch the concert in person or via livestream.

There will be a second performance of the concert Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Road, Lancaster.

More information: Friday at 7:30 p.m. | First United Methodist Church, 29 E. Walnut St., Lancaster | Cost: $30 for general admission, $40 for VIP tickets, free for students ages 5-18 and $10 for livestream access | More info

Tuba Christmas

Local and regional tuba players will gather and perform in Binns Park and Ewell Plaza. The public is welcome to the group's open rehearsal in the Ware Center at 6:30 p.m., which is followed by an outdoor performance in Binns Park beginning at 8 p.m.

More information: Friday from 8-9 p.m. | Binns Park, 100 block of Queen St., Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

Local H concert

Best known for its 1996 hit "Bound for the Floor," Local H will perform in the area this weekend in support of its "Here Comes the Zoo" 20th anniversary tour.

More information: Saturday at 8 p.m. | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: $20 in advance, $25 the day-of | More info

HighFever: Noir

It's not a funeral, but the end of an era. Dress in all black and dance your heart away at the last-ever HighFever event at The Village. (The Village was sold recently; its last event will be Santa Stumble on Dec. 10). There will be a drag show, dancers and tunes from DJ Major Vibes. The best-dressed person will be awarded a cash prize.

More information: Saturday from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. | The Village, 205 N. Christian St., Lancaster | Cost: $10 | 21+ | More info

Snow Queen's Surprise Birthday Party

Calling all princess lovers: Drumore Estate and The Enchanted Teapot will host a special secret birthday party for the Snow Queen. The party will feature crafts, games, songs and appearances from other princesses, like the Mermaid Princess, Tower Princess and Glass Slipper Princess, among others.

More information: Sunday at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. | Drumore Estate, 331 Red Hill Road, Pequea | Cost: $45 for general admission, for both adults and children | More info