Whether your perfect weekend looks like riding carnival rides, biting into a juicy tomato sandwich, listening to music or learning a thing or two about the Civil War, there's a little something for everyone in Lancaster County this weekend.

Here are seven events to explore.

Terre Hill Days

Every year, the small borough of Terre Hill transforms from a place filled with small-town charm into a multi-day celebration with live entertainment, several food options, games and carnival rides.

The celebration starts Thursday and continues through Sunday with events happening each day. Visitors can expect to see live performances from bands like the Jess Zimmerman Band, the Josh Squared Band, the Nomads and more.

Kids can enjoy magic shows, face painting, an acrobatics show, a tug of war competition and face painting. There will also be a fireworks show Saturday at 10 p.m.

More information: Thursday and Friday starting at 5 p.m., Saturday starting at 9 a.m. and Sunday starting at 10:30 a.m. | Terre Hill Community Memorial Park, 210 Lancaster Ave., Terre Hill | Cost: Free admission | More info

Lancaster International Piano Festival

The annual Lancaster International Piano Festival kicks off this weekend, starting a 10-day run of classical and innovative piano concerts. Performances this weekend come from pianists Alexander Kobrin, Antonio Pompa-Baldi and Maxim Lando. Check out the full schedule here.

More information: Friday, Saturday and Sunday performances begin at 7 p.m. | The Barshinger Center, College Ave. on Franklin & Marshall's campus, Lancaster | Cost: $30 for general admission, $25 for people ages 65 years old or older, $5 for student general admission. An all-inclusive pass, which gives access to every concert, costs $150. All-access passes on sale until Friday | More info

Civil War Weekend

Museum visitors at the Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum will transport to the Civil War era this weekend for its annual event. Attendees can learn about muskets, partake in historical talks and meet with reenactors. This event is suited for children and adults alike.

More information: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. | Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum, 2451 Kissel Hill Road, Lancaster | Cost: $12 for adults, $10 for people ages 65 or older and AAA members, $8 for children ages 3-11 years old and free for children ages 2 years old or younger | More info

Doggie Drift

Get out and enjoy some homemade BBQ, live entertainment and games all while raising money for a good cause. Sickman's Mill will host a fundraiser for nonprofit pet rescue Zoe's House Rescue this weekend. Admission includes access to food and live music, though tubing and alcoholic beverages will cost extra. Dogs are welcome, though they aren't allowed to tube down the Pequea Creek.

There are two timed sessions for the BBQ offerings, but music starts at 1 p.m. and continues through the early evening.

More information: Saturday at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. | Sickman's Mill, 671 Sand Hill Road, Pequea | Cost: $30 for general admission, $15 for children ages 4-12 years old, by donation for children under 3 years old | More info

Washington Boro Tomato Festival

Calling all tomato lovers: Saturday marks the last day for the Washington Boro Tomato Festival. Attendees can enjoy tomato sandwiches and other tomato foods, as well as a concert from band HazMatt Crew, games and raffles. Proceeds benefit the Blue Rock Fire Rescue.

More information: Saturday from 3-9 p.m. | Washington Boro Community Park, 2010 River Road, Washington Boro | Cost: Free admission | More info

Sweet Sounds of Summer

Nothing goes hand-in-hand with summer better than live entertainment and food trucks. This weekend, the East Petersburg Community Park will hold performances from musicians like the folk/roots band Big Sky Quartet, singer-songwriter Tubey Frank, hip-hop performer Spoken Musik and musical duo Quiet Tiger. There will also be around five food trucks at the event. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs.

More information: Saturday from 3-7 p.m. | East Petersburg Community Park, 2575 Graystone Road, East Petersburg | Cost: Free admission | More info

Phantom Phlea Market

Phantom Power will host a low-key vendor market that usually features clothing, vintage, knick-knacks, DVDs and other finds. Those looking for a cheap breakfast can find one on site, with $1 eggs or pancakes, $4 egg sandwiches and $4-$6 alcoholic beverages.

More information: Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: Free admission | More info