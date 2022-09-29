You don't have to spend a lot of money to have fun in Lancaster County.

The short list for events to check out includes two community fairs, a block party, and a fall-themed breakfast — the best part is, all of these events mentioned feature free activities on the itinerary.

If you don't mind spending a little bit of money, we recommend the Evening Sun Festival at Phantom Power or the '80s horror-themed HighFever dance party.

Here are seven events to attend in Lancaster County this weekend.

West Lampeter Community Fair

The West Lampeter Community Fair, which has dubbed itself the "senior citizen of Lancaster County fairs," continues through Friday. It's one of the only fairs in the county that doesn't feature rides. There will, however, be a petting zoo, agricultural exhibits, parades, live entertainment and other activities. Local teams and organizations will make and serve food, not food vendors.

For some schedule highlights, check out the baby parade and the Lampeter-Strasburg High School marching band concert at 6 p.m. tonight and the pedal tractor pull competition Friday at 6 p.m.

More information: Thursday and Friday starting at 8 a.m. | Lampeter Community Park, 851 Village Road, Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

New Holland Farmers Fair

The New Holland Farmers Fair started Wednesday and continues through Saturday. Among some of the attractions include Bingo, carnival rides, midway entertainment, agricultural exhibits and performances from bands like Kracker Beez and the Jess Zimmerman Band.

Events to check out include a tug-of-war competition tonight at 8 p.m. on Franklin Street, a baby parade and pet parade at 1 p.m. Saturday.

More information: Thursday through Saturday, midway opens at 11 a.m. each day. Rides open at 4 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Friday and Saturday | Downtown New Holland, on the 100 blocks of East and West Main Street. Many exhibits will be at the New Holland Farmers Fair building, at 101 W. Franklin St., New Holland | Cost: Free admission | More info

Harvest Breakfast

Lancaster Central Market's annual Harvest Breakfast returns this year with lots of food, activities for kids, pumpkin painting, face painting, music and more. Stands in the market will bring their operations outside and serve seasonal foods, typically different than what they usually have on the menu.

More information: Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Lancaster Central Market, 23 N. Market St., Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

Annie Bailey's Oysterfest

Annie Bailey's will host its annual Oysterfest this year, featuring special seafood entrees, limited-time burgers, salads and sandwiches, a bloody mary menu and, of course, oysters. Seating will be first come, first serve; Annie Bailey's will not accept reservations before the event. There will be a waitlist, if the restaurant is too busy, however.

More information: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. | Annie Bailey's Irish Public House, 28 E. King St., Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

Elizabethtown Block Party

Hang out with friends and family at the Elizabethtown Block Party, which will feature free food and entertainment, including activities for kids, haircuts, community resources and more.

More information: Saturday from 1:30-4 p.m. | Elizabethtown Borough Park, 1 Ken Lane, Elizabethtown | Cost: Free admission | More info

Evening Sun Festival

The Evening Sun Festival will feature several rock and hard rock bands, with alternative rock band Sponge, best known for its hit "Plowed." Other bands in performance include Observe the 93rd, Silvertung, Heroes 4 Ransom, VoidHidden, Nail Bite, Blind Choice, Audiobox and Chokehold.

More information: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: $15 in advance, $20 the day-of | 18+ unless accompanied by parent or guardian | More info

HighFever: Fright Night

This month's HighFever dance party encourages people to dress up as their favorites '80s horror icons. There will be a drag show and costume contest, and DJ Major Vibes will spin tunes.

More information: Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. | The Village Nightclub, 205 N. Christian St., Lancaster | Cost: $10 | 21+ | More info