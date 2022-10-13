It's a good weekend for those who love beer, pets and live music, in any order.

This weekend, there are a few ways to drink beer and help a cause — Lancaster Public Library will host an event with Spring House Beer, and Furdunkin will host an event with several local brewers to raise money for pet rescues.

For those who like music, be sure to catch country band Country Fried Two Piece at Phantom Power, or listen to some chamber music from the Pacifica Quartet at Lancaster Country Day School.

Here are seven events to check out in Lancaster County this weekend.

Librewery

The Lancaster Public Library will host a happy hour tonight in collaboration with Spring House Brewing Company. There will be food trucks, live music entertainment and, of course, beer. Spring House will sell its Pony Up! IPA, which was originally brewed in tandem with the ExtraGive event.

Local bars and restaurants will also start serving Pony Up! with $1 from each beer being donated to the Lancaster Public Library.

More information: Thursday from 5-8 p.m. | Lancaster Public Library, 125 N. Duke St., Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | 21+ | More info

Oktofurfest

Mobile veterinarian clinic Furdunkin will host a night of chews, brews and live music to raise money for four pet rescue organizations — Long Dog and Friends Rescue, Doberman Pinscher Rescue of PA, Domestic Violence Services Safe Pet Program and the Wolf Sanctuary of PA.

There will be food from vendors like 3 Roosters, Holy Smoked Meats and Flavor Latino, among others, as well as brews from Iron Hill Brewery, Our Town Brewery, Levengoods of Lancaster and more.

There will also be treats for dogs for sale, as well as a dog costume contest with prizes.

More information: Friday from 3-8 p.m. | Furdunkin, 1090 N. Charlotte St., Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

Mutts & Motors

This is the weekend for cute pups and cool cars. Mutts & Motors will host its annual event, featuring cars, trucks, bikes and dogs, as a benefit to the American Cancer Society and local pet rescues. Attendees are encouraged to bring donations like dog food, supplies, toys and most other pet supplies. There will be a DJ on site, as well as food trucks, raffles, adoptable dogs and more.

More information: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Stevens Fire Company, 91 Stevens Road, Stevens | Cost: $10 to enter a car, free for attendees | More info

Hispanic Heritage Month celebration

The city of Lancaster will host a celebration dedicated to Hispanic Heritage Month, complete with food trucks, music and dance performances and activities for kids. There will also be a beer garden on-site. There will be face painting, balloon art, henna tattoos and several community organizations in the newly opened Ewell Plaza.

More information: Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. | 100 block of North Queen St., including Binns Park and Ewell Plaza, Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

Pacifica Quartet

Grammy-winning string quartet Pacifica Quartet will perform alongside Lancaster pianist Christopher Shih this weekend at the Gardner Theater at the Lancaster Country Day School. Austin Hartman, second violinist in the quartet, is an alumnus from the school. They will perform works from composers Florence Price, Antonin Dvorak and Sergei Prokofiev.

More information: Saturday at 8 p.m. | Gardner Theater at Lancaster Country Day School, 725 Hamilton Road, Lancaster | Cost: $10-25 | More info

Fall Phlea Market

Phantom Power will host its monthly vendor market with country band Country Fried Two Piece performing in the beer garden. There will also be corn hole, food and drinks.

More information: Sunday from 2-5 p.m. | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: Free admission | More info

Tanger Outlets anniversary

Tanger Outlets will throw a party to celebrate its 40th anniversary of it being open in Lancaster County. Among the activities will be music from acoustic group Sour Grapes, food trucks aplenty and a drive-in movie showing of "Grease."

More information: Sunday from 4-7 p.m., movie starting at 7:15 p.m. | Tanger Outlets near the Shopper Services building, 312 Stanley K. Tanger Blvd., Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info