Summer draws near, which means the return of several beloved, often-free events in Lancaster County.

Lancaster Rec's beer garden, which started last year, begins its season this week at Buchanan Park. Its other June stops include Ewell Plaza (June 14-17) and Musser Park (June 22-July 1).

This weekend also marks the start of 2023's Long's Park Summer Music Series, which brings free local and national acts to its amphitheater's stage. Its season kicks off with Swingology, featuring musicians Jay Ungar and Molly Mason.

Other events this weekend include a tasting event in Lititz, a run of musical "The Sound of Music," Lancaster VegFest, an Ephrata-based outdoor party and a night of spoken word poetry.

Here are seven events to check out this weekend in Lancaster County.

Lancaster Rec beer garden

The first Lancaster Rec beer garden of the season kicks off at Buchanan Park Thursday and will continue through Sunday. These family-friendly beer gardens are open to the public and will feature food trucks, yard games and more. There will be a glow party Saturday. Proceeds from the beer garden, which is in collaboration with Tellus360, will go toward LancasterRec's programming.

More information: Thursday and Friday from 4-10 p.m., Saturday from 5-11 p.m. (glow party runs from 8:30-11 p.m.), Sunday from 5-9 p.m. | Buchanan Park, 901 Buchanan Ave., Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

Taste of Lititz

Taste of Lititz is a block party that doubles as a tasting event for local businesses. Main Street will be closed for car traffic from Water Street to Broad Street, and businesses will set up along the road. There will also be live entertainment and family-friendly games.

More information: Friday from 5-9 p.m. | Main Street, from Water Street to Broad Street, Lititz | Cost: Free admission, though attendees pay for their small plates | More info

'Sound of Music'

Servant Stage Company will debut its run of "The Sound of Music" this week, telling the story of a downtrodden family that is assigned a cheery governess to help with caretaking. Events take a turn for the worse as Nazis gain power in Germany.

More information: Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. | Lancaster Bible College, 901 Eden Road, Lancaster | Cost: Pay-what-you-will | More info

Lancaster VegFest

Buchanan Park will transform from its open, grassy scenery to a full-fledged festival that celebrates all-things vegetarian and vegan. There will be many food vendors, eco-friendly and vegan vendors, yoga, live music, games and more.

More information: Saturday from 12-5 p.m. | Buchanan Park, 901 Buchanan Ave., Lancaster | Cost: Free, or a suggested $5 donation to Lancaster Farm Sanctuary | More info

Party on the Plaza

From June until September, every first Saturday of a given month will be cause for celebration at the Whistle Stop Plaza. This weekend, businesses around the plaza will host local wineries. Attendees can sample wines, receive stamps from each winery and potentially win a prize basket. Afterwards, there will be a party featuring food vendors, adult beverages, artisan vendors, live entertainment and more.

More information: Saturday from 2:30-8:30 p.m. (Wine Walk goes from 2:30-4:30 p.m.) | Whistle Stop Plaza, 16 E. Main St., Ephrata | Cost: Free admission | More info

Thunda Warning: An Evening of Poetry

Spoken word poet Thunda Khatt will perform at Mickey's Black Box this weekend alongside other notable poets and artists like Jazz White, Pink I, Sir Dominique Jordan and Suge.

More information: Sunday at 6 p.m. | Mickey's Black Box, 101 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz | Cost: $23 in advance, or $28 the day of | More info

Swingology concert

Long's Park Summer Music Series kicks off this weekend with Jay Ungar and Molly Mason's project Swingology. This concert runs in tandem with Lancaster Conservancy's annual Lancaster Water Week. Attendees have the opportunity to bring home a free native tree.

There will also be food trucks on site. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs.

More information: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. | Long's Park, 1441 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster | Cost: Free, though donations welcomed | More info