This weekend's lineup of events shows off the variety Lancaster County has to offer.

Whether you're in the market for a rave-themed dance party, a wholesome children's theater production, a chance to jam to your favorite emo songs or a place to find your (new-to-you) favorite antiques, event organizers in the county have you covered.

Here are 7 events to check out this weekend.

'Even Monsters Can Be Princesses' show

Third Space Theatre will host the Eden Resort's first children's theater show, starting with "Even Monsters Can Be Princesses." The play's main character is Dee Dee, a monster who wants nothing more than to be a princess. She's matched with a cast of royal family members who will help her get there, much to the chagrin of the Princess (who doesn't like monsters). For those who miss this week's show, there will be a show every Thursday until Aug. 18.

More information: Thursday at 11 a.m. | The Eden Resort, 222 Eden Road, Lancaster | Cost: $16.50 for adults, $22 for children | More info

Lititz Fourth of July celebration

Lititz Springs Park will host its annual Fourth of July celebration, featuring two days of family friendly activities. Friday, visitors can enjoy the Lititz Lions Club Patriotic Parade, as well as a free concert with Flamin' Dick and the Hot Rods, candle lighting and the crowning of the Queen of Candles. Saturday, there will be activities for kids and adults alike, food trucks and a lengthy fireworks show.

More information: Friday starting at 6:30 p.m., Saturday starting at noon. Fireworks on Saturday start around 9:30 p.m. | Lititz Springs Park, 24 N. Broad St., Lititz | Cost: Friday, free admission. Saturday, $13 for presale tickets, $15 for day-of tickets. Tickets for kids between 3 and 10 years old cost $5 for presale and day-of, and kids under 3 years old are free | More info

'Miss You Like Hell'

Teatro Paloma, a Lancaster theater company that amplifies the voices and stories of Latinx people, will put on a two-day run of "Miss You Like Hell." The story follows a teen and her Latina mother who go on a road trip, as they talk through their relationship and the things that make their dynamic sticky.

"'Miss You Like Hell' reminds us that musicals have the power to explore the exposed territory where political becomes personal," the musical's Eventbrite page says.

More information: Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. | The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Cost: Free on Friday (donations encouraged), $10 to $30 on Saturday | More info

Antique & Collectible Show

Root's Country Market will host its second Antique and Collectible Show featuring home decor, toys, antiques, books, collectibles, games and more.

More information: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Root's Country Market & Auction, 705 Graystone Road, Manheim | Cost: Free admission | More info

Red, White & BBQ

Sickman's Mill will host a Fourth of July celebration both Saturday and Sunday with food trucks like Killer Kitchen Gourmet and Good Guys Chicken & Fries, as well as tubing, live entertainment and performances from artists like indie duo Bjorn Jacobson and Robin Chambers and country artist Elisha Grant. Visitors can also tube on the Pequea Creek. Check Sickman Mill's online calendar for more information on specific event times.

More information: Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Sickman's Mill, 671 Sand Hill Road, Pequea | Cost: Free admission, $25 for tubing | More info

Emo Night

Jam out to your favorite mid-2000s emo and pop-punk hits this weekend at Phantom Power with the Screaming Infidelities Emo Night. (Fun fact: "Screaming Infidelities" is also the name of a Dashboard Confessional song).

More information: Saturday at 8 p.m. | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: $10 in advance, $12 the day-of | 21+ | More info

Dance party

High Fever will host "Club Kidz," an electronic/rave themed dance party at The Village, complete with a drag show, tunes from DJ Major Vibes and other performances. It doubles as a celebration for High Fever event coordinator Jae Santiago's birthday.

More information: Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. | The Village Nightclub, 205 N. Christian St., Lancaster | Cost: $10 | 21+ | More info