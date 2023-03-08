It's a fun weekend to live in Lancaster County.

That's because there's plenty to do, whether you're feeling groovy and want to dance your night away to '70s and '80s hits, or you want to celebrate all-things pets.

Here are seven events to mark on your calendars this weekend.

Brooke Ligertwood concert

Grammy-winning Christian singer Brooke Ligertwood, perhaps better known for performances under her maiden name Brooke Fraser, will perform at the Cavalry Church.

Ligertwood is popular for songs like "Something in the Water" and "What A Beautiful Name." She's also the head of Hillsong Worship, the worship band of the global megachurch Hillsong Church.

More information: Thursday at 7 p.m. | Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster | Cost: $29 for general admission, $45 for early entry; tickets available by calling The Junction Center at 717-459-3701 | More info

Lancaster Improv Players

Looking for a laugh? Stop by one of Lancaster Improv Players' four improv shows this weekend. The shows each feature select groups of LIP cast members who use differing amounts of audience participation to come up with special stories exclusive to that night. Shows this weekend include performances by LIP groups "Project Harold," "Peach Soda," "Go Bulldogs" and "LIP Service."

More information: Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. | Lancaster Improv Players, 16 S. Prince St., Lancaster | Cost: $7 | More info

'The Wild Party'

Get transported to the '20s by way of "The Wild Party," a musical centered on a vaudeville dancer named Queenie who is stuck in a bad relationship. She decides to throw a lavish party as a distraction.

The musical is based on a 1928 poem of the same name from writer Joseph Moncure March.

More information: Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. | Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster | Cost: $25 | More info

St. Pooch's Day carnival

Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue, a nonprofit rescue that operates out of Mississippi, but coordinates most of its adoptions and events through That Fish Place/That Pet Place and PetSmart in Lancaster, will host a carnival dedicated to rescue pups.

The family friendly event will feature adoptable pets, a mini makers market, games, arts and crafts, food trucks, live music, a face painter and more.

More information: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | The Shops @ Rockvale, 35 S. Willowdale Dr., Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

Art market

Switchboard Studios & Gallery, above Columbia Kettle Works, will feature an art market in tandem with Columbia's Second Saturday celebrations. Products at the market range from works of art to jewelry to clothes. Musicians Naiby Perez and Emaylia will perform.

More information: Saturday from 2-8 p.m. | Switchboard Studios & Gallery, 40 N. 3rd St., Columbia | Cost: Free admission | More info

'70s and '80s dance party

Club Twenty3 will host its last dance party this weekend before it closes ahead of a planned sale. The party will feature music from the '70s and '80s, as well as a silent auction with time period appropriate wares. The dance party doubles as a charity fundraiser for nonprofit Iron-Leg, which helps children get prosthetic limbs.

There will also be a costume contest with prizes.

Read more about Club Twenty3's closing here.

More information: Saturday at 7 p.m. | Club Twenty3, 1703 New Holland Pike, Lancaster | Cost: $25 in advance, $30 at the door | 21+ | More info

Pennsylvania Music Expo

If sorting through bins of vinyl records and CDs sounds like a perfect way to spend your Sunday, consider visiting the Keystone Record Collectors' music expo. This monthly event features more than 35 vendors from several different states.

More information: Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Spooky Nook Sports, 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg | Cost: Free admission | More info