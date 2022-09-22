This weekend has a little bit of everything to offer.

The Ephrata Fair kicks off this week, almost marking the midway point of fair season. For those who want to continue the family fun after the fair, there's a community event at Snyder Community Park this Sunday.

Some other events include goat races, a car show in Lancaster County's southern end, a beer garden and a film festival.

Here are seven things to check out in Lancaster County this weekend.

Ephrata Fair

The Ephrata Fair opened Tuesday, but continues through Saturday evening. The fair's website claims it's the "largest street fair in Pennsylvania," and features lots of rides, games, midway performances, agricultural exhibits, food, live concerts and more. There will also be a free petting zoo available each day.

More information: Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. | Downtown Ephrata, including much of State and Main streets | Cost: Free admission | More info

Manhattan Short Film Festival

Want to help decide who might get nominated for an Academy Award? More than 500 venues, Zoetropolis included, will show films as part of the Manhattan Short Film Festival. Afterwards. participants at each theater will choose the best film and best actor. Whoever gets chosen, as a group consensus, will earn a nomination for an Academy Award.

The festival continues goes from Thursday to Saturday, then Monday, Sept. 26, and Sept. 29 to Oct. 2. Check Zoetropolis' website for all times available.

More information: Thursday at 3:30 p.m., Friday at 5:30 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. | Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster | Cost: $9 to $11 | More info

Buchanan Park beer garden

Enjoy Lancaster Rec's last beer garden of 2022, this time in Buchanan Park. It kicked off Wednesday, but will continue through Sunday. These beer gardens are family friendly, and feature lawn games and food. Proceeds go toward Lancaster Rec's programming.

More information: Thursday and Friday from 4-10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday from 2-8 p.m. | Buchanan Park, 901 Buchanan Ave., Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

Falmouth Goat Race

If you love goats, this is the event for you. People can either enter in their own goats to race, or simply watch others race their goats. There will also be breakfast on-site, a goat parade and live music from Stu Huggens. This long-time event is back after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More information: Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; goat racing starts at 11 a.m. | Governor Stable Park, 101 Governor Stable Road, Elizabethtown | Cost: Free admission, $5 cash for parking | More info

Conestoga Car Show

The Conestoga Volunteer Fire Company will host its 8th annual Conestoga Car Show to raise money for local first responders. Pre-registration has ended, though some people will be able to register their car at the show. Organizers will hand out trophies and dash plaques, and there will also be raffles, music, food and a 50/50 drawing.

More information: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Conestoga Volunteer Fire Company - Station 53, 3290 Main St., Conestoga | Cost: Free admission for spectators | More info

Stereo League concert

WXPN-favorite multi-genre band Stereo League will perform at the Lititz Shirt Factory this Saturday. They will play a few songs from their EP "Endless Mirage," which its website describes as a "timeless, shimmering collection of songs that tell evocative tales of loneliness and longing."

More information: Saturday starting at 7:30 p.m. | Lititz Shirt Factory, 5 Juniper Lane, Lititz | Cost: $20 | More info

Family Fest

If you can't make it out to the Ephrata Fair, or want more family friendly entertainment after the fair ends, check out the Family Fest this weekend. The Ephrata Community Church will host an event with free food, rides, activities for kids and crafts, among other activities.

Visitors can park at the Ephrata Community Church and walk to the event, or take a shuttle bus.

More information: Sunday from 3-7 p.m. | Snyder Community Park, 250 Clay School Road, Ephrata | Cost: Free | More info