There are plenty of opportunities to get outside and check out several events — mostly free — in Lancaster County this weekend.

Events with free admission include a full weekend festival by way of the Adamstown Community Days, a benefit car show at Oregon Dairy, a Lancaster Symphony Orchestra concert and a flea market in Landisville.

Other events to check out, that cost under $25 per person, include a '90s and '00s dance party at a new Lancaster city venue, tubing at Sickman's Mill and a wine festival at Mount Hope Estate.

Here are seven events to check out in Lancaster County this weekend.

Adamstown Community Days

Every Memorial Day weekend, Adamstown takes the opportunity to celebrate the small town in all its charm. The event, which runs from Thursday to Sunday, will feature a carnival; performances from bands like The Nomads, Flamin' Dick & The Hot Rods, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons tribute Lights Out and the New Individuals; barbecue meals; karaoke and more. The event will end with a large fireworks show Sunday at 10 p.m.

More information: Thursday and Friday starting at 5 p.m., Saturday starting at noon, Sunday starting at 9:30 a.m. | Adamstown Community Park, 300 W. Main St., Adamstown | Cost: Free admission; donations optional for entertainment acts | More info

Sickman's Mill opening weekend

Starting this weekend, visitors at Sickman's Mill can float down Pequea Creek in inflatable tubes. After tubing, the venue will offer free live entertainment, with Bjorn & Robin performing Friday from 7-9:30 p.m., Hutch performing Saturday from 7-9:30 p.m. and Corty Byron performing a special Johnny Cash tribute from from 6:30-8 p.m. Sunday.

More information: Tubing runs daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; check Sickman's Mill's online calendar for special events | Sickman's Mill, 671 Sandhill Road, Pequea | Cost: Tubing is $25 for general admission, $20 for children ages 8 years old or younger | More info

'90s and '00s dance party

One of Lancaster city's newest entertainment venues is the West Art Community Center across from the North Museum. This weekend, the venue will host a dance party with throwbacks from the '90s and '00s in genres like pop, rap and R&B. Attendees are welcome to bring their own beer.

More information: Friday at 7 p.m. | West Art Community Center, 800 Buchanan Ave., Lancaster | Cost: $5 cover | 21+ | More info

Country Cruise & Fireman's Festival

Oregon Dairy will host a festival that doubles as a benefit for the West Earl Volunteer Fire Company. There will be a car show with street rods, trucks, firetruck rides and more.

More information: Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon | Oregon Dairy, 2900 Oregon Pike, Lititz | Cost: Free admission for spectators, $10 donation for car registration | More info

FlavorFest

A large wine festival will kick off this weekend on the grounds of the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire. More than 25 wineries and distilleries will be on site, offering samples, wine for sale, food, merchants and more. Local wineries and distilleries on site include Spirits Distilling Co., Glasshouse Wineworks and Mount Hope Winery.

This festival is open to all ages, though attendees who wish to drink must be 21 years old or older.

More information: Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Mount Hope Estate (same location as the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire), 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim | Cost: $21.95 for general admission, $6.95 for people ages 12-20, free for children ages 11 and under | More info

Memorial Day concert

The Lancaster Symphony Orchestra will host its annual Memorial Day concert at Lititz Springs Park this weekend. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. There will also be activities for kids on site. If it rains, the concert will be moved to the Warwick High School Auditorium.

More information: Saturday at 7 p.m. | Lititz Springs Park, 18 N. Broad St., Lititz | Cost: Free admission | More info

Memorial Day flea market

Hempfield RecCenter will host a flea market for Memorial Day featuring more than 100 vendors with different selections, from antiques to clothes. There will also be a few food trucks on site.

More information: Monday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Amos Herr Park, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville | Cost: Free admission | More info