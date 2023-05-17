It's a jam-packed weekend of events for those who live in Lancaster County: the hardest part might be deciding what not to check out.

This week marks the return of Music Friday, the monthly music series that brings local musicians to Lancaster city streets and businesses.

Kitchen Kettle Village's annual rhubarb celebration kicks off this weekend, too, with many foods, activities, contests and more.

Other events to check out include two large artisan markets — The Heart of Lancaster Arts & Craft Show and the Give Back Event — a benefit food truck event with pet urgent care center Furdunkin, a celebration of playwrights by way of six 10-minute plays created in just 24 hours and a celebration of Crispus Attucks with soul food.

Here are seven events to check out in Lancaster County this weekend.

Want more entertainment news sent directly to your inbox? Sign up for our free Entertainment Lancaster newsletter here.

Rhubarb Festival

The annual Rhubarb Festival at Kitchen Kettle Village returns with two days of celebrations for all-things rhubarb. There will be many rhubarb food options, a rhubarb makeshift car race, a dessert contest and more.

More information: Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Kitchen Kettle Village, 3529 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse | Cost: Free | More info

Music Friday

Music For Everyone debuts its 2023 Music Friday event this weekend, featuring more than a dozen musicians who will perform in Lancaster city outside businesses and in parks. The event will then continue monthly on the third Friday of a given month.

This month, you can see performances from groups like rock/blues cover band Steel Radiance, rock band Before the End and drum circle Earth Rhythms.

More information: Friday from 5:30-8:15 p.m. | Several downtown Lancaster locations | Cost: Free admission | More info

Heart of Lancaster Arts & Craft Show

The Heart of Lancaster Arts & Craft Show will feature around 60 juried artists, with media on display like paintings, pottery, metal sculptures, cards, candles and more.

More information: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Root's Farmers Market, 705 Graystone Road, Manheim | Cost: Free admission and free parking | More info

Give Back Event

The Give Back Event is a yearly event that celebrates small businesses. Visit the Conoy Creek Park to see more than 150 vendors selling their wares. There will also be food on site, as well as adult beverages, a chili cookoff, live entertainment and more.

More information: Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. | Conoy Creek Park, 2115 River Road, Bainbridge | Cost: Free admission | More info

Food Trucks Fur Pups

At this event, visitors can get foods from local food trucks and support a good cause, too. The event, hosted by pet urgent care and surgical center Furdunkin, will offer food from at least nine trucks including Blazin' J's, What's For Supper and Holy Smoked Meats. There will also be local breweries on site including Our Town Brewery, Iron Hill Brewery, Levengoods of Lancaster and Raney Cellars Brewing Company. In addition, the event will feature music, pet vendors, pet-friendly games and more.

Proceeds from the event will go to nonprofit organizations like the Wolf Sanctuary of Pennsylvania, Long Dogs & Friends Rescue, Doberman Pinscher Rescue and the Furdunkin Foundation.

More information: Saturday from 3-9 p.m. | Furdunkin, 1090 N. Charlotte St., Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

24 Hour Plays

In just a 24-hour span, several writers, directors, actors and production team members will create six 10-minute plays from scratch. Attendees of this event, organized by the Creative Works of Lancaster, will see the finished plays.

More information: Saturday at 7 p.m. | Green Room Theatre at Franklin & Marshall College, Building #10A, on College Ave. across from the Theological Seminary on James St. | Cost: Pay-what-you-decide. Registration required. Attendees can make donations after the show | More info

Crispus Attucks Day

Crispus Attucks Community Center will host an event dedicated to its namesake, Crispus Attucks, who is widely known as the first person killed in the Boston Massacre in 1770. The day will be an acknowledgment and celebration of African American heritage, where people in the community can sample soul food from local chefs.

More information: Sunday from 3-6 p.m. | Crispus Attucks Community Center, 407 Howard Ave., Lancaster | Cost: Free admission, though organizers recommend that attendees pre-register | More info