Whether your perfect weekend looks like trying new Italian foods, enjoying some German beer, checking out a car show or seeing a concert, Lancaster County has something in store for you.

Local events include a weekend-long Oktoberfest celebration, a festival that celebrates Italian culture and food, a celebration of first responders, live performances, benefit events and more.

Here are seven events to check out in Lancaster County this weekend, plus an out-of-county option.

'Something Rotten'

The Fulton Theatre kicks off its 2023-24 mainstage series with "Something Rotten," a comedic musical set in the 1500s that focuses on two brothers who want to create the world's first musical. This musical is put on in collaboration with Maine State Music Theatre and continues through Oct. 8.

More information: Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m.; Friday at 8 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m. | Fulton Theatre, 12 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Cost: $33-$92 | More info

Oktoberfest

If German beers, special foods, music and dance sound like perfect accompaniments to your weekend, look no further than Lancaster Liederkranz's Oktoberfest event. This weekend-long celebration will feature performances from bands like the Alpenlaenders, the Maria & John Band and the Joe Kroboth Band. Several German dancing groups will perform, too. There will also be plenty of kid-friendly entertainment.

More information: Friday from 5:30-11 p.m., Saturday from 12:30-11 p.m., Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. | Lancaster Liederkranz, 722 S. Chiques Road, Manheim | Cost: $7 for general admission, $2 for children ages 6-15 years old, free for children ages 5 years old and younger. Parking costs $10 on site, or free at an off-site lot on S. Chiques and Old Auction roads | More info

William Prince concert

Canadian folk/country singer-songwriter William Prince will perform for the first time in Lancaster County this Friday. This performance will be in support of his latest album, "Stand In The Joy." Local songwriters Bad Hints and Pat Hatt will open the show.

More information: Friday at 7:30 p.m. | West Art Community Center, 800 Buchanan Ave., Lancaster | Cost: $20 for general admission, $12 for students ages 18 years old and younger | More info

L'Italia Festival

The second L'Italia Festival kicks off this weekend, featuring Italian food, live entertainment, kid-friendly activities, storytelling, a car show, crafts and more. There will be six food vendors this year, selling foods like pizza, sandwiches, pasta and more.

More information: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Lititz Springs Park, 24 N. Broad St., Lititz | Cost: Free admission | More info

Hometown Heroes Festival

Cherry Crest Adventure Farm will celebrate local first responders, including fire departments, police departments and EMS responders. Attendees will be able to participate in a candy drop, meet and greets with local responders, live performances, special beers and wines and an interactive fire trailer.

There will be a parade at 6:30 p.m., and the festival will end at 8:30 p.m. with a fireworks display.

More information: Saturday from noon to 8:30 p.m. | Cherry Crest Adventure Farm, 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks | Cost: $20.95-$50.95, depending on package. Order on Cherry Crest's website to save money on admission | More info

Amos Herr Community Festival

The Amos Herr Community Festival is a community gathering that features a vendor market, a classic and antique car show, tours of the Amos Herr House and accompanying tobacco barn, activities for kids and more. In the event of rain, this event will be rescheduled to Sept. 24.

More information: Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Amos Herr Park, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville | Cost: Free admission | More info

Un-Run

Enjoy all the fun of crossing the finish line at a race without actually running. And, the best part: It's for a good cause.

Marion Court Room will host the Pete Ruggieri Memorial 0.0 Un-Run in honor of Santa Stumble founder Pete Ruggieri, who died earlier this year after a battle with thyroid cancer. Proceeds will go toward Jefferson Health to help research treatments for thyroid cancer.

A ticket includes a beverage, a race bib, a sticker and a chance to win a few door prizes.

More information: Sunday from 1-8 p.m.; "race" starts at 4 p.m. | Marion Court Room, 7 East Marion St., Lancaster | Cost: $45 | More info

Worth the Drive If you have some spare time and would like to explore an event beyond Lancaster County's border, here's a good option. New Cumberland Music + Film Festival Community center New Cumberland Collective and the West Shore Theatre will collaborate to debut the New Cumberland Music + Film Festival in Cumberland County this weekend. The event will feature several music-based movie screenings, including "David Byrne's American Utopia," "School of Rock," "Hummingbirds" and "32 Sounds." Associated concerts include a music variety show, a concert from soul artist Shawan Rice and a concert featuring bands who often played at the now-closed DIY venue the Why're, as well as busking from musicians like Tommy McCann, Bitsy McCann, Autumn Sky Hall and Arory. More information: Friday from 5:15-11 p.m.; Saturday from 1:30-10 p.m.; Sunday from 3:30-9 p.m. | Several locations in New Cumberland, including the West Shore Theatre, 317 Bridge St., New Cumberland; Source the Space, 316 4th St., second floor, New Cumberland; West Shore Senior Center, 122 Geary Ave., New Cumberland; Oxford Hall, 233 Bridge St., New Cumberland | Cost: Each event has its own admission cost; check website for more details | More info