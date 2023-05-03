It's a weekend worthy of celebration in Lancaster County, with events that showcase Maytown, moms, moths and makers.

Events to add to your calendar this weekend include a celebration of Cinco de Mayo at the Clipper Magazine Stadium, a garden-themed dance party, bug-themed interpretive dance, a historical celebration and makers market, a spring makers market, a car show and a cabaret-style performance that celebrates moms.

Here are seven events to check out in Lancaster County this weekend.

'Lovebug'

The Frwrd Dance Co. will host two performances of a STEAM-based dance called "Lovebug," which celebrates bugs in all their glory. Lancaster Conservancy teamed up with the dance company to bring forth "Lovebug," which is equal parts entertaining and educational. The Thursday show will feature a bug-themed cocktail and an afterparty, and the Sunday show will be family friendly with a bug exploration station.

More information: Thursday at 7 p.m., Sunday at 1 p.m. | Mickey's Black Box, 101 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz | Cost: In advance, general admission costs $27 for orchestra seats, $23 for balcony and mezzanine seats. Admission for students, seniors (55+) and teens cost $23 for orchestra seats, $19 for balcony and mezzanine seats. Admission for children ages 12 and under is $17 for orchestra seats, $13 for balcony and mezzanine seats. Tickets purchased the day of will cost an additional $2 | More info

Blumenmarkt

Nestled right in Reinholds is a pop-up makers market that hosts events a few times a year. This market's spring rendition will feature more than 50 vendors, workshops hosted by artisans, food, coffee, live performances and more.

More information: Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Blumenmarkt, 611 Orchard Road, Reinholds | Cost: Free admission | More info

Hispanic Community Night

In celebration of Cinco de Mayo, the Clipper Magazine Stadium will host a night dedicated to Hispanic cultures. Those who are Hispanic are encouraged to register for free tickets to the event, courtesy of Northwest Bank. Everyone is invited to the event, regardless of culture. There will be dance performances, margaritas and mojitos, food specials, music and more.

More information: Friday at 5:30 p.m. | Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Cost: Free tickets for Hispanic community members, tickets range from $10-$17 | More info

'The Mom Show'

Just in time for Mother's Day, Prima Theatre will debut a cabaret-style show that celebrates moms and the hard work they do. If you miss performances this weekend, there will be additional performances from May 11-13.

More information: Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. | Prima Theatre, 941 Wheatland Ave., Lancaster | Cost: $58-$75 | More info

MayFest 2023

It's a twist of historical fun and modern celebrations. MayFest celebrates the small census-designated place of Maytown, just northwest of Marietta. There will be home and garden tours and maypole celebrations, as well as a makers market featuring more than 100 vendors, food trucks, live art and more.

More information: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (historic events end at 3 p.m.) | Lloyd H. Fuhrman Memorial Park, 190 Rock Point Road, Marietta | Cost: Free admission | More info

Vagabonds Car Show

The 14th annual Vagabonds Car Show returns to East Petersburg this weekend. Visitors can expect to see lots of classic cars, food trucks and stands, a live performance from Flamin' Dick and the Hot Rods, a cornhole tournament ($15 per person), door prizes, a yard sale and more. Proceeds from the yard sale will go toward Hospice & Community Care. In the case of rain, the car show will be Sunday.

More information: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | East Petersburg Community Park, 6051 Pine St., East Petersburg | Cost: Free admission | More info

Garden gala

High Fever will host a garden-themed party this weekend, featuring drag performers, tunes from DJ Major Vibes, dancers, clothing contests and more.

More information: Saturday starting at 9 p.m. | Queen Street Bistro, 201 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Cost: $15 cover | 21+ | More info