From tractor pulls to "Titanic," there's a lot going on this weekend in Lancaster County.

For antique lovers, there's a tractor pull in Kinzers and a toy show in Lancaster. For those looking for new, jam-worthy music, psychedelic soul band Ghost Funk Orchestra will perform in Lancaster, and Celtic band Abigail's Garden will perform in Ephrata.

Other events include the debut of the Fulton Theatre's "Titanic," an Earth Day festival in Elizabethtown and a classical performance at the Trust Performing Arts Center.

Here are seven events to check out in Lancaster County this weekend.

Ghost Funk Orchestra

Psychedelic soul band Ghost Funk Orchestra will bring with it catchy, funky and complex indie music. This concert is the latest in a recent string of Lancaster County shows presented by Philadelphia radio station WXPN.

More information: Thursday at 8 p.m. | Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster | Cost: $12 in advance, $15 the day-of | 21+ | More info

'Titanic'

The Fulton Theatre debuted its production of "Titanic" this week. The Tony-winning musical tells the story of the Titanic and how it sank, and gives it life with tales of crew members and passengers. Though the musical came out the same year as James Cameron's film, "Titanic," the two are unrelated other than the source material.

More information: Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. | The Fulton Theatre, 12 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Cost: $31-$88 | More info

Earth 2 E-Town

The third-annual Earth 2 E-Town Festival will feature food trucks, a makers market, a drug take-back event, informational booths, activities for kids and adults alike, a cleanup effort, reptile and animal shows, raffles, prizes and more. Donations benefit Habitat For Humanity, the Common Wheel and Leveling the Playing Field.

More information: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Elizabethtown Fairgrounds, 900 E. High St., Elizabethtown | Cost: Free admission | More info

Antique/classic tractor pull

The Rough and Tumble Engineers Historical Association will host an antique and classic tractor pull in memory of Steve Koser, a Rough and Tumble regular who died in 2021. There will be a food truck on site.

More information: Gates open Saturday at 8 a.m., tractor pull starts at 10 a.m. | Rough and Tumble Engineers Historical Association, 4997 Lincoln Highway, Kinzers | Cost: Free admission | More info

Dali Quartet

The Dali Quartet, known for its inclusion of Latin American influence in its classical performances, will perform works from composers Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Heitor Villa-Lobos and Ariel Ramirez.

More information: Saturday at 3 p.m. | Trust Performing Arts Center, 37 N. Market St., Lancaster | Cost: $32 for general admission, $28 for seniors and veterans, $16 for students and children, free for Trust Performing Arts Center members | More info

Lancaster Doll, Toy and Teddy Bear show

Calling all antique toy lovers: The annual Lancaster Doll, Toy and Teddy Bear show returns this weekend. The show features several vendors who sell antique and collectible toys.

More information: Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Farm & Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster | Cost: $6 for general admission starting at 10 a.m., $10 for early-bird admission at 9 a.m. | More info

Abigail's Garden concert

Celtic/folk band Abigail's Garden will perform both original songs and covers in Ephrata this weekend.

More information: Sunday from 2-4 p.m. | Eicher Arts Center, 409 Cocalico St., Ephrata | Cost: Free admission | More info