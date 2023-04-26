It's a great weekend in Lancaster County for those who love cool cars, good deals, rare antiques and native plants.

Events to add to your calendar this weekend include a celebration of Ethiopian culture, a plant and wildlife festival, a Volkswagen car show, a large antiques event, a wedding-themed yard sale, a drag pageant and a comedy open mic.

Here are seven events to check out in Lancaster County this weekend.

Antiques Extravaganza

Adamstown, widely known as one of the best towns to score antiques in the United States, will host one of its yearly Antiques Extravaganza events this week. More than 20 antiques vendors will feature longer hours, discounts on products and more dealers. If you miss spring's event, there will also be Antiques Extravaganzas in June and September.

More information: Wednesday through Sunday, varying hours at each location | Antiques stores in Adamstown, check out a full list here | Cost: Free admission | More info

Duchess Comedy Open Mic

This event is perfect for those who love comedy and want to see many different styles in a short time. This open mic night offers comedians five minutes to do a routine, from comedic spoken word poetry to stand-up comedy, and anything in between. There will also be small food dishes and drinks to enjoy on-site. Sign ups for comedians start at 6:30 p.m.

More information: Thursday from 7-9 p.m. | A Concrete Rose, 910 S. Duke St., Suite 105, Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

Lancaster Native Plant & Wildlife Festival

Manheim Township will host its annual Native Plant & Wildlife Festival this weekend, featuring local craft and plant vendors, a scavenger hunt with prizes, information from local environmental organizations, speakers and more. Raven Ridge Wildlife Center will host a live animal show.

More information: Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Overlook Community Campus (across from Manheim Township Public Library), 595 Granite Run Drive, Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

VolksFest

Walk around Mount Hope Estate (home of the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire) and check out Volkswagen vehicles as far as the eye can see. Several Ren Faire restaurants and breweries will be open for the event. Those with Volkswagen vehicles can register their cars until noon the day of the event.

More information: Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Mount Hope Estate, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim | Cost: Free admission for spectators, by donation for those registering cars | More info

Celebration of Ethiopian Culture

The Central PA Ethiopian Community Association will host its first celebration of Ethiopian culture event at Tellus360 this weekend, featuring Ethiopian food and music.

More information: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster | Cost: $20 for general admission | More info

Lancaster Pride Pageant

Drag performers of all genders will perform and compete for the title of Lancaster Pride Royalty. The pageant, which is themed Extravagant Pride, is a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community and its talented members. Performers will be judged on how well they fit the theme, as well as a talent performance and Q&A.

More information: Saturday from 7-10 p.m. | The Imperial Ballrooms, 26 E. Chestnut St., Lancaster | Cost: $20 for general admission | 18+ | More info

Something Used Wedding Yard Sale

Whether you just had a wedding, or are preparing for an upcoming wedding, this large yard sale — hosted by LNP Media Group — will be a good opportunity for both buyers and sellers. Expected items include wedding decorations, favors, drinking glasses, handmade items and much more. Organizers recommend bringing cash.

More information: Sunday from 1-4 p.m. | Farm & Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster | Cost: $5 for buyer general admission, $20 for buyer early bird admission, $30 for seller spaces, $150 for commercial sellers | More info