It's a good weekend to get outside and enjoy some of the events that Lancaster County has to offer.

Some outdoor events to check out include a car show in Manheim, a German festival, a makers market, festivals dedicated to foods like ice cream and strawberries and a pride-themed pet parade.

There's even a Barbie-themed party.

Here are seven events to check out in Lancaster County this weekend.

German Sommerfest

Lancaster Liederkranz, a club dedicated to celebrating German heritage, will host its open-to-the-public Sommerfest this weekend. The event will feature authentic German-style foods, German-inspired entertainment and dance and, of course, beer.

Parking on site will cost $10, or free parking at a close parking lot.

More information: Friday from 5:30-11 p.m., Saturday from 12:30-11 p.m. | Lancaster Liederkranz, 722 S. Chiques Road, Manheim | Cost: $7 for adults, $2 for children ages 6-15 years old, free for children 5 years old or younger | More info

LCBC Motorsports Show

LCBC Church's Manheim campus will be filled with interesting cars, motorcycles, trucks, tractors, tricycles and more. Attendees will be able to enjoy free coffee, ice cream, snow cones and doughnuts, and there will be drawings for a chance to win a free grill or tool storage cart. There will also be food trucks on site.

Those interested in registering their cars can do so on Eventbrite before the event, or on the day of the event. Pre-registration is free.

More information: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | LCBC Church, 2392 Mount Joy Road, Manheim | Cost: Free admission | More info

Strawberry Festival

Standholders at Lancaster Central Market will celebrate strawberry season with seasonal foods and drinks that might not otherwise be on their menus. There will also be live music, face painting, family-friendly activities and more.

More information: Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon | Lancaster Central Market, 23 N. Market St., Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

Lancaster Community Market

Tanger Outlets and MJ Squad Events will host a market with several dozen artisan vendors, salespeople, live performances and more. There will also be food trucks, like Kona Ice and Brotherly Love Scratch Kitchen, on site. Kids can jump in a bounce house and participate in other kid-friendly activities.

More information: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Tanger Outlets, 311 Stanley K. Tanger Drive, Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

Barbie Beach Party

This month, celebrate the summer with a Barbie beach resort-themed party with High Fever. The event will feature drag performers, pole and go-go dancers and costume contests. DJ Major Vibes will spin tunes.

More information: Saturday from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. | Queen Street Bistro, 201 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Cost: $15 cover | 21+ | More info

Pet Parade

Lancaster Pride will hold its annual Pet Parade this weekend at Buchanan Park. Attendees are encouraged, but not required, to dress up their pets for the occasion. Those interested in registering their pets can do so at 10:30 a.m. the day of the event. Pets will start their parade at the park's cannon, and will continue around the park until they end at Beau's Dream Dog Park.

More information: Sunday starting at 11:15 a.m. | Buchanan Park, 901 Buchanan Ave., Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

Ice Cream Sundae Day

Though the actual National Ice Cream Sundae Day isn't until July 8, celebrate early at the Eicher Arts Center. There will be food and drinks on site, and, of course, ice cream. Penn's Woods Puppet Theater will put on shows at 2:15 p.m. and 3:15 p.m., and the band Celtic Martins will perform from 4-6 p.m. There will also be face painting and balloon artists on site.

More information: Sunday from 2-6 p.m. | Eicher Arts Center, 409 Cocalico St., Ephrata | Cost: Free admission | More info