It's a musical and eventful weekend for Lancaster County.

This weekend, many of our picks involve music in some capacity, be it by way Fulton Theatre’s production of "The Wiz," a celebration of Irish music, or even an indie rock band with Lancaster ties.

Other events for your consideration include a tattoo convention and a makers market/vendor show.

Here are seven events in Lancaster County to check out this weekend.

'The Wiz'

"The Wiz," a reimagining of "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz," will debut at the Fulton Theatre this week. The soundtrack features a "1970s funkadelic twist" and musical inspiration from gospel, soul music and rock. The original Broadway production was one of several groundbreaking shows to feature all-Black casts. Diana Ross and Michael Jackson starred in the 1978 film version.

More information: Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. | The Fulton Theatre, 12 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Cost: $31-$83 | More info

Lancaster Tattoo Art Festival

The first Lancaster Tattoo Art Festival will kick off at the Wyndham Lancaster Resort and Convention Center this weekend, featuring on-site tattoos, entertainment, food, contests, vendors and more. Some proceeds from the event go to the Lancaster Youth Intervention Center and the Milagro House.

Have a bad tattoo? 717 Tattoo will award the person with the worst tattoo with a free laser removal session.

More information: Friday from 2-10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Wyndham Lancaster Resort and Convention Center, 2300 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster | Cost: $20 per day, or $50 for the weekend. Children 12 years old and younger are free with adult admission | More info

Tubey Frank concert

Indie rock group Tubey Frank will perform at Tellus360, with folk group Big Sky Quartet and musical group The Picaros opening the show. Tubey Frank is based in Philadelphia, though singer-songwriter Josh Kirwin has roots in Lancaster County. He has performed in several theater productions at the Ephrata Performing Arts Center and Susquehanna Stage Co.

There will be an additional DJ set from York-based duo Hot Slop Boogie Bop.

More information: Friday at 7:30 p.m. | Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster | Cost: $12 | 21+ | More info

Spring Roses vendor show

The sixth annual Spring Roses vendor show will return this year with vendors selling products from baked goods to Tupperware to homemade art. Some proceeds benefit Manheim Teen Central, a Christian-based nonprofit that provides programming for teens.

More information: Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. | Manheim Farm Show Exhibition building, 502 E. Adele Ave., Manheim | Cost: Free admission | More info

Fire in the Glen album release party

Get in the spirit for St. Patrick's Day early. Scots-Irish band Fire in the Glen will host a party celebrating the release of its newest effort, "Cutting Bracken."

More information: Saturday from 1:30-4 p.m. | Shank's Tavern, 36 S. Waterford Ave., Marietta | Cost: Free admission | More info

Mutlu concert

Philadelphia-based R&B artist Mutlu will perform at Lititz Shirt Factory this weekend. He has toured as a supporting act with musicians like Hall & Oates, Amos Lee, Katy Perry, Adele and many more.

More information: Saturday at 8 p.m. | Lititz Shirt Factory, 5 Juniper Lane, Lititz | Cost: $20 | More info

Sunday Night Cabaret Series

Singer Kylie Jo Smith will perform as part of Servant Stage Company's monthly cabaret series. Smith recently performed as "Sarah" in Servant Stage's production of "Ragtime," and is currently part of Sight & Sound Theatres’ "Moses" cast.

More information: Sunday at 7 p.m. | Magic & Wonder Theater, 3065 Lincoln Highway, Paradise | Cost: Pay-what-you-will | More info