It's the most wonderful time of the year — or, at least it is for events in Lancaster County.

Whether your idea of celebrating the holidays is to sit on the couches at Zoetropolis and listen to a sock puppet musical, or participate in a bar crawl with people in silly costumes, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Here are seven events to check out in Lancaster County this weekend.

Holiday Extravaganza

This holiday extravaganza, hosted by the City of Lancaster, will feature a visit from Santa, a screening of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," arts and crafts and cookie decorating, among other activities. Event organizers encourage attendees to dress in festive costumes.

More information: Thursday from 5-8 p.m. | Lancaster City Welcome Center, 38 Penn Square, Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

Irish Christmas in America

This energetic Irish Christmas in America concert features classic Irish holiday songs and dancing, and serves as a great kickstart to the holiday season. The group last performed in Lancaster in 2021.

More information: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. | The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Cost: $22 for adults, $12 for students | More info

'Jaws to the World: A Holiday Sock Opera'

What goes together better than sharks and holiday tunes? Creative Works of Lancaster will host a musical featuring handmade sock puppets, and five puppeteers who will sing pop and rock songs, as well as Christmas carols.

More information: Friday at 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. | Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster | Cost: Pay-what-you-want with options on site of $1, $5, $10 and $15 donations | More info

Maya de Vitry

Lancaster native Maya de Vitry, one of the co-founders of the indie folk band The Stray Birds, returns to her home county for a season-themed show.

"It's kind of an incubation-of-an-idea show for me — it's a show that will include some seasonal songs, but not just holiday season songs — songs for every season of the year, and seasons of life, too. Really, just a very wide interpretation of the idea of seasonal songs," de Vitry says about the show in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline.

More information: Friday at 8 p.m. | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: $15 in advance, or $18 the day of | 21+ unless accompanied by a parent or guardian | More info

Santa Stumble

This year, more than 15 bars will participate in the Santa Stumble, an event where people dress up in their silliest holiday clothes and bar hop — for a good cause. Proceeds benefit the Lancaster city police animals (horses and K9 units), as well as the Clare House and Good Samaritan Services. Find the list of bars and pickup locations via the event's Eventbrite page.

This event also marks the last chance to visit The Village before it closes. Read more about the Village below.

More information: Saturday from 4-11:59 p.m. | Various participating bars in downtown Lancaster | Cost: $10 donation | 21+ | More info

'A Season for Wishes'

The CoJoMotion Dance Company, part of the Lititz Academy of Dance, will host its 18th annual dance benefit called "A Season of Wishes." It features many kinds of dance styles, including tap, jazz, ballet and "Rockette-style kick-lines," according to a press release. Singers will accompany the dance set. Proceeds benefit the Make-A-Wish foundation.

More information: Saturday at 6 p.m. | Lancaster Mennonite High Fine Arts Center, 2176 E. Lincoln Highway, Lancaster | Cost: $22 in advance, or $25 the day-of | More info

Strasburg Christmas tree lighting

The Strasburg Heritage Society will host a Christmas tree lighting event, featuring a 33-foot tree with more than 5,000 lights on it. The event will also feature drinks and treats, as well as activities at the Shroy House, at 122 S. Decatur St. in Strasburg. Visitors can park at the First Presbyterian Church at 101 S. Decatur St.

More info: Saturday at 7 p.m. | Strasburg Heritage Society, 124 S. Decatur St., Strasburg | Cost: Free admission | More info