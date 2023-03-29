This weekend in Lancaster County is a true celebration of the arts.

Some of the events to check out this weekend include the county's only quilt show this year, a craft beer festival at a railroad museum, an album release party and a dedication to the late Poppy the groundhog, Acorn Acres Wildlife Rehabilitation's beloved animal ambassador, among many other events.

Here are seven events in Lancaster County to add to your calendars this weekend.

Lancaster Quilt Show

The Lancaster Quilt Show debuts today, kicking off what will be the county's only quilt show in 2023. (The county's other major quilt show, hosted by the American Quilter's Society, will return in 2024.) There will be more than 40 vendors, as well as classes and a quilting exhibit, among other activities.

Read a full preview about the quilt show here.

More information: Wednesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Wyndham Lancaster Resort and Convention Center, 2300 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster | Cost: Free admission, though a $1 donation is requested | More info

Worldwide Wednesday release party

Local hip hop musician and producer Worldwide Wednesday will throw a party celebrating his upcoming album release, "After Midnight." The party will feature music, art from Lancaster sketch artist Jah and a screening of Worldwide Wednesday's short film, "The Gemini Saga."

More information: Friday from 6-9 p.m. | Modern Art, 529 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster | Cost: By donation | More info

Transgender Day of Visibility event

Nonprofit Lancaster Pride will host a family friendly event at Southern Market for the Transgender Day of Visibility featuring speakers, board games and more.

More information: Friday from 6-9 p.m. | Southern Market, 100 S. Queen St., Lancaster | Cost: Free, but donations to Lancaster Pride encouraged | More info

'The House That Poppy Built'

Acorn Acres Wildlife Rehabilitation will celebrate the life of Poppy, its nearly toothless prognosticating groundhog that recently died. Poppy's legacy includes teaching people about groundhogs and starring in a Jeep commercial that aired during the Super Bowl with actor Bill Murray.

This event will feature a silent auction, food, cornhole, a meet-and-greet with groundhog Elliott and squirrel Snags and other activities.

More information: Saturday from 12-4 p.m. | Jack's Family Tavern, 15 S. Prince St., Millersville | Cost: Free admission, though donations to Acorn Acres are encouraged | More info

Rails & Ales

The Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania's annual craft beer festival kicks off Saturday with brews from nearly 20 local breweries. Brewers in attendance include Fetish, Lancaster Brewing Company, Troegs Independent Brewing and Mad Chef Brewing Company among several others. There will also be food on-site that is not included in the admission fee.

The event will not sell tickets at the door. Purchase all tickets on Eventbrite prior to the event. Proceeds benefit the museum.

More information: Saturday from 6:30-9 p.m. | Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania, 300 Gap Road, Strasburg | Cost: $40 for general admission, $15 for a designated driver, $160 for a multi-pack, with four general admission tickets and a designated driver ticket | 21+ | More info

'Pretty in Pink' '80s prom

Whether you experienced prom in the '80s, or you know every line from the 1986 cult classic "Pretty in Pink," this party is for you. The dance series Sanctuary, which always features a DJ spinning tunes from the '80s and '90s, will throw a prom party with a prom royalty crowning, snacks and tunes from DJ Neidermeyer. Attendees can leave with a prom picture of their own. Costumes are highly encouraged.

More information: Saturday from 7-10 p.m. | Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster | Cost: $15 | 21+ | More info

Cabaret with Reji Woods

For the past few weeks, Servant Stage Company showcased the voices of many talented singers in a weekly cabaret series. This Sunday, Reji Woods will perform. Woods is well-known in the Lancaster community, and beyond, for his roles in productions like "Rocktopia," "Ragtime," "Little Shop of Horrors," "Jonah," "Titanic" and more. Woods also performed on season 16 of "America's Got Talent."

More information: Sunday at 7 p.m. | Magic & Wonder Theater, 3065 Lincoln Highway, Paradise | Cost: Pay-what-you-will, from free to $50 | More info