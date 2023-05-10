This weekend offers a snapshot of many of Lancaster County's best attractions, with quilts, auctions, heirloom seed sales and historical tours aplenty.

Some large annual events return this weekend, like the Make-A-Wish Mother's Day truck convoy and Kraybill Mennonite School's annual auction and pig roast.

Other events to mark on the calendar include a quilt show, a fair dedicated to heirloom seeds and herbs, a historical walking tour in Lancaster city's southeast quadrant, an indie/alternative concert and a collaboration between the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra and nonprofit Music For Everyone.

Here are seven events to check out in Lancaster County this weekend.

Heritage Days & Quilt Show

The Winters Heritage House Museum will host a four-day celebration dedicated to quilts, crafts and history. Activities include crafts for kids, food and historical demonstrations, historical tours, a performance from Celtic band Abigail's Garden on Saturday, quilt showings and more. Each day has a different itinerary, so be sure to check the museum's website or Facebook before planning your visit.

More information: Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday from 12:30-7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Winters Heritage House Museum, 47 E High St., Elizabethtown | Cost: $3 suggested donation for adults, free for kids | More info

Herb & Garden Faire

Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum will host a two-day herb and garden fair featuring vendors selling heirloom seeds, skincare products, art, jewelry and more. There will be food vendors on site. Visitors can additionally tour the museum's gardens that focus on heirloom seeds.

More information: Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Landis Valley Museum, 2451 Kissel Hill Road, Lancaster | Cost: $12 for adults (12+), $10 for seniors, $8 for children aged 6-11 years old, free for children under 5 years old | More info

Kraybill Benefit Auction & Pig Roast

Kraybill Mennonite School will host its 46th annual pig roast and auction this weekend, featuring activities for kids, food trucks and stands, a pancake breakfast and more. The pig roast will be Friday from 4-7 p.m. Previews for the Friday auction start at 4 p.m., with the auction at 5 p.m. Previews for Saturday's auction start at 9 a.m. with the auction kicking off at 10 a.m. Full lists of auction items, that people can pre-bid on, are available to view on the auction's website. There will also be strawberry pies and other baked goods.

More information: Friday from 4-9 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Kraybill Mennonite School, 598 Kraybill Church Road, Mount Joy | Cost: Free admission | More info

Historic Southeast Walking Tour

The African American Historical Society of South Central PA will host a walking tour of Lancaster city's southeast neighborhoods. Attendees will learn about Lancaster County's role in the Underground Railroad and the Civil War, complete with stories and facts from tour guides. Can't make it this weekend? The tours will be offered the second Saturday of each month through November.

More information: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Crispus Attucks Community Center, 407 Howard Ave., Lancaster | Cost: $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, $5 for students and kids, free for children under 6 years old | More info

The Natural Lines concert

Indie/alternative band The Natural Lines will perform at Phantom Power this weekend. The singer, Matt Pond, is best known for his band, Matt Pond PA, which is currently on hiatus. Local indie band Sun Not Yellow will open the show.

More information: Saturday from 8-11 p.m. | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: $17 in advance, $20 the day of. Parking costs $5 | More info

Mother's Day Truck Convoy and Carnival

The Make-A-Wish Foundation, which grants wishes to children with critical illnesses, will host its annual Mother's Day truck convoy and carnival fundraiser this Sunday. There will be hundreds of trucks to check out, a carnival with family friendly games and attractions, around a dozen food trucks and more.

More information: Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Truck convoy starts at 1:30 p.m.) | Manheim Pennsylvania Auto Auction, 1190 Lancaster Road, Manheim | Cost: Free admission and parking | More info

LSO Mother's Day Celebration

The Lancaster Symphony Orchestra will team up with Music For Everyone for a Mother's Day concert featuring music from both organizations. Some members from Music For Everyone, including a few students and violist Holly Bogle, will join the orchestra for their performance. Afterwards, there will be a celebration outside with more music, food trucks like Cupcakes by Casey, Nano Burger and Tri-County BBQ, free crafts and more.

More information: Sunday starting at 4 p.m. | First Presbyterian Church, 140 E. Orange St., Lancaster | Cost: Pay-what-you-can for the performance, outdoor activities are free | More info