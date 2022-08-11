It's a busy weekend in Lancaster County, with craft shows, festivals, superhero-themed days and a benefit car show in tow.

For those who love food and brews, check out the Nook Brew Fest at Spooky Nook this weekend, as well as the peach festival at Brecknock Orchard.

And, if you're interested in a craft show with around 500 vendors, look no further than downtown Lititz this weekend.

Here are seven events to check out in Lancaster County this weekend.

Lititz Rotary Club Craft Show

This annual craft show fundraiser for Lititz Rotary will feature about 500 craft vendors who will display their works along Main Street from Locust to Broad Streets, as well as on Broad Street from Orange to Front streets. The event will also be held at Lititz Springs Park.

There will be parking at Warwick's high school and middle school, as well as Bonfield Elementary School. Shuttle buses will take people to and from the event.

More information: Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Downtown Lititz | Cost: Free admission | More info

Peach Festival

Brecknock Orchard will host a peach festival this weekend, featuring activities for kids, wagon rides, lunch specials and more. In addition, visitors can enjoy all-things-peach with treats like homemade peach coffee cake, peach slushies, jam, bread, whoopie pies and pies. Visitors can also pick their own peaches from the orchard.

More information: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Brecknock Orchard, 390 Orchard Road, Mohnton | Cost: Varies by activity | More info

Driving 4 Drama car show

The Columbia High School Theatre Booster Club will host the Driving 4 Drama car show this weekend as a benefit event for their organization. There will be food vendors, raffles, prizes, live entertainment and more. Trophies will be awarded in categories like best paint and best of show.

Pre-registration is closed, but the event will accept cars, trucks and motorcycles the day of the event. Show parking begins at 8 a.m. and people can register their cars between 8:30-11 a.m.

More information: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Columbia High School, 901 Ironville Pike, Columbia | Cost: $20 to register a car the day-of, free for spectators | More info

Nook Brew Fest

Nearly 40 breweries will put their beer out for tasting at this year's Nook Brew Fest inside the Spooky Nook Sports building. Breweries on site will include Victory Brewing Company, Troegs Independent Brewing, Artifice Ales & Mead, Spring House Brewing Company and more. There will also be live entertainment and games on-site.

More information: Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m., open at noon for VIPs | Spooky Nook Sports Complex, 75 Champ Blvd., Manheim | Cost: $55 for general admission, $80 for a VIP ticket, $20 for a designated driver ticket | More info

Food Truck Frenzy

The Manheim Fire Department will host an event with 10 food trucks, including Philadelphia Cheesesteak Co., Dough Heads Waffles and Cupcakes by Casey. There will also be live entertainment, a bounce house and axe throwing.

More information: Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. | Manheim Fire Department, 83 S. Main St., Manheim | Cost: Free admission | More info

Marvel Superhero Day

The Clipper Magazine Stadium will host a Marvel-themed superhero day alongside its Lancaster Barnstormers baseball game. The first 1,000 people to show up will receive a superhero poster. Kids are encouraged to dress as their favorite superhero, and there will be superheroes on-site to take photos with kids. Kids are also encouraged to play catch on the field before the game and run the bases after the game.

More information: Sunday at noon | Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Cost: $8 to $14 | More info

POV Comedy Showcase

Comedians Karen Kunick, Ice Jackson, Lennon Free, Pat George and Pat House will perform standup routines at Millersville's Phantom Power. Kyle Ziegler will host the showcase.

More information: Sunday at 7 p.m. | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: $5 in advance, or $8 the day-of | More info