You'd be hard-pressed to not find a Halloween event happening this weekend in your neck of Lancaster County.

After all, there are lots of parades, haunted houses, haunted attractions, parties, bike rides and trunk-or-treat events, among many other Halloween events, to check out.

(And, after the weekend is over, enjoy trick-or-treating in Lancaster County on Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. Check with your municipality for more information).

For those who don't like Halloween, or those looking for something different, there are a few non-spooky options this weekend for you, too.

Here are seven events to check out in Lancaster County this weekend.

Mardi Gras Halloween parade

The Columbia Lions will host its annual Mardi Gras-themed Halloween parade tonight, featuring many floats from schools, companies and organizations. There will also be many fire trucks and first-responder vehicles. As always, it will end with a rolling steam calliope. Be sure to bring bags, as people from floats will throw candy.

The parade starts at the Columbia Borough Fire Department, at 10th and Manor streets. Then, it goes from Manor Street to 4th Street; 4th Street to Union Street, Union Street to Second Street, Second Street to Locust Street, Locust Street to Sixth Street and Sixth Street to Cherry Street.

More information: Thursday starting at 7 p.m. | Downtown Columbia | Cost: Free | More info

'Agnes of God'

Susquehanna Stage will continue to host its production of "Agnes of God," a Tony-winning play focusing on a woman re-examining her faith through dealing with trauma. Young novice Sister Agnes learns she was pregnant but doesn't recall how it happened. In the background, the Mother Superior tries to crack the case of who got Agnes pregnant, and how her baby died.

More information: Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. | Susquehanna Stage at Eater Theater, 133 W. Market St., Marietta | Cost: $25 for adults, $20 for children (under 18) | More info

The Sea The Sea concert

Indie folk-pop duo The Sea The Sea will perform at Lititz Shirt Factory this weekend, bringing with them dreamy melodies. The band was lauded by NPR, Huffington Post and Rolling Stone, among other publications.

More information: Friday starting at 8 p.m. | Lititz Shirt Factory, 5 Juniper Lane, Lititz | Cost: $20 | More info

The burning of 'Returning'

In mid-June, artist Rhonda Hershey Ike created a labyrinth from uprooted apple trees at Kauffman Orchards. Visitors will have one last opportunity to walk through the labyrinth — an art installation called "Returning" — before it's set ablaze, to return the apple trees to the earth. The remaining field will likely be used as a berry patch, according to a story from LNP | LancasterOnline reporter Erin Negley.

More information: Saturday at 3:30 p.m.; burning starts at 5 p.m. | Kauffman Orchards, 3097 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand. | Cost: Free, or by donation | More info

HighFever: Halloween

Find your best costume and go out for a night dancing at this month's HighFever dance party. The party will also feature a costume contest, drag show and tunes from DJ Major Vibes, among other performances.

More information: Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. | The Village, 205 N. Christian St., Lancaster | Cost: $10 | 21+ | More info

Daniel Ma performance

The Lancaster Trust and the Lancaster International Piano Festival teamed up to bring 17-year-old award-winning piano prodigy Qianxiang "Daniel" Ma to downtown Lancaster. Ma, a junior at Lancaster Mennonite High School, will perform works by Beethoven and Chopin.

More information: Sunday at 3 p.m. | Trust Performing Arts Center, 37 N. Market St., Lancaster | Cost: $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, veterans and students, free for Trust members | More info

'Trick or Tree'

Walk through Lancaster city's beautiful southwest quadrant for a tree tour led by "tree guy" Ryan Davis, who works for the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay as its Chesapeake Forest Programs Manager. Each participant has the option to leave with a native tree or native perennial plant.

More information: Sunday from 3-5 p.m. | SoWe Pocket Park, 244 E. Filbert St., Lancaster | Cost: Free, but reservation required | More info