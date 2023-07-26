Grab your sunscreen and get out of the house this weekend, because Lancaster County has several options for fun, outdoor events.

There's a little something for everyone, whether the idea of a carnival-themed celebration excites you, or you're looking for your living room's next focal point at an art show. If you're in the mood to see a concert, you can choose anything from a high-energy rock show to a folksy outdoor concert.

Here are seven events to check out in Lancaster County.

Scrapbooking convention

Whether you're a seasoned creator or new to scrapbooking, the annual Creating Keepsakes Scrapbook Convention has something for you. It returns this weekend with a vendor show, classes and demonstrations. Online registration for classes is closed, though there will be on-site tickets for select classes.

People interested in previewing products before the event can pay $23 to visit the vendor booths Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information: Events: Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Vendor market: Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Lancaster County Convention Center, 25 S. Queen St., Lancaster | Cost: Classes vary in cost. Vendor market costs $10 for a one-day pass or $13 for a two-day pass. Children ages 9 years old or younger are free. Admission for seniors (65+) costs $7 and $5 for teachers or active military members with ID | More info

'Summer in the Streets'

If you love carnivals, be sure to check out Columbia's Fourth Friday event. There will be live music from The Redacted band, which will perform carnival tunes, as well as games and giveaways, a face painter, animal balloon artists, foods like cotton candy and popcorn and more.

More information: Friday from 5-8 p.m. | Locust Street in downtown Columbia | Cost: Free admission | More info

Lititz Outdoor Fine Art Show

More than 100 artists will show off their wares in Lititz Springs Park this weekend for the Lititz Art Association's outdoor art show this weekend. Artists' mediums range from oil and acrylic paintings to sculptures and mixed media works.

More information: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Lititz Springs Park, 18 N. Broad St., Lititz | Cost: Free admission | More info

Cruisin' for Cats car show

The Columbia Animal Shelter will host a car and bike show that doubles as a fundraiser for the organization. The car show will feature food vendors, raffles and prizes. Attendees can also meet and potentially adopt animals on site.

In the event of rain, the event will run Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More information: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Columbia Animal Shelter, 265 S. 10th St., Columbia | Cost: Free admission, $15 for advance car registration, $20 for on-site car registration | More info

Music on the Lawn

LancasterHistory will kick off a mini summer concert series this weekend, starting with folk/roots band Big Sky Quartet. The concert is outdoors, so attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chairs.

More information: Saturday from 5-7 p.m. | LancasterHistory, 230 N. President Ave., Lancaster | Cost: $10 for general admission, free for LancasterHistory members and people ages 17 years old or younger | More info

Movies with Heroes concert

If you followed Lancaster's music scene in the early 2000s, you may remember local rock band Movies With Heroes. They're back in concert for one night only in support of their recent album release, "Bring on the Night." Read more about the band in a recent LNP|LancasterOnline profile here.

More information: Saturday at 8 p.m. | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: $15 in advance, $20 the day of, $5 for parking | More info

David Wax Museum concert

Mexo-Americana band David Wax Museum will perform at Long's Park this Sunday. This will be the band's first performance in the summer music series, though they have performed in the area before as part of the Lancaster Roots & Blues Festival. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs.

More information: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. | Long's Park, 1441 Harrisburg Ave., Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info