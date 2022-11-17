It's a good weekend in Lancaster County for musical performances and holiday shopping.

A few productions kick off this week, including "Elf" at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre and Vital Theatre's "Fancy Nancy Splendiferous Christmas" at Mickey's Black Box.

For those who are ready for the holiday season to start, check out markets at Root's in Manheim and at the Farm & Home Center in Lancaster.

Here are seven events to check out this weekend.

Lemonheads concert

The Lemonheads concert originally scheduled for April at Tellus360 will go on tonight. The alternative rock band will play its breakthrough album, "It's a Shame About Ray" in its entirety. This concert will kick off the Lemonheads' cross-country tour.

More information: Thursday at 7 p.m. | Mickey's Black Box, 101 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz | Cost: $35-$45 | More info

'Elf'

The Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre debuts its production of "Elf" Friday, based on the 2003 movie of the same name starring Will Ferrell. Buddy, an elf at the North Pole, doesn't realize that he's actually a human. He then goes on a soul-searching trip to New York to figure out who he is and where he came from.

The production runs through Jan. 8.

More information: Friday and Saturday at 11:30 a.m. (lunch) and 1 p.m. (show), 6 p.m. (dinner) and 7:30 p.m. (show); Sunday at 11:30 a.m. (lunch) and 1 p.m. (show) | Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, 510 Centerville Road, Lancaster | Cost: Ranges from $22-$75 depending on age, date and meal options | More info

Keystone State Northern Soul Weekender

Dance your heart away this weekend with the sixth annual Keystone State Northern Soul Weekender. There will be more than 20 DJs on site, playing rare soul and Motown records from the '60s and '70s.

More information: Friday from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday from 12-5 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., Sunday from 12-4 p.m. | Elks Lodge, 219 N. Duke St., Lancaster | Cost: $18 for a one-day ticket, $35 for a three-day ticket | More info

Root's Christmas Show

Root's Country Market & Auction will host its annual Christmas show, featuring more than 300 vendors, tons of food options and a visit from Santa, among other activities.

More information: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Root's Country Market & Auction, 705 Graystone Road, Manheim | Cost: Free admission | More info

Holiday Shopping Fair

Furever Home Adoption Center will host its annual holiday shopping fair this weekend, featuring more than 100 local vendors. Some items for sale include baked goods, handmade art, pottery, toys and home decor. There will also be raffles for gift baskets from local businesses. Santa will be on site to take photos with pets from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Furever Home encourages people to bring pet food and supplies to the event, including canned or dry cat and kitten food. Participants will get a raffle ticket for every donated item.

More information: Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Farm & Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

Barney Ewell statue dedication

In celebration of the recent opening of Ewell Plaza on North Queen street, the Barney Ewell Legacy Committee will host an event dedicating the Barney Ewell statue in the plaza. There will also be live performances from musicians, including McCaskey High School students, and other activities between the plaza and Binns Park across the street. There will be food trucks on site, as well as a "mini-Olympics" event for children from the Lancaster Recreation Commission.

More info: Saturday at 11 a.m. | Ewell Plaza, 145 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

'Fancy Nancy Splendiferous Christmas'

Vital Theatre, a children's theater company originally based in New York that now has a Lancaster offshoot, will debut its Christmas show, "Fancy Nancy Splendiferous Christmas." The show follows Nancy, who loves all-things fancy, and all she wants is a beautiful Christmas tree topper. Life doesn't always go to plan, however. This musical also features an interactive segment for kids.

More information: Sunday at 1 p.m. | Mickey's Black Box, 101 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz | Cost: $49.50 | More info