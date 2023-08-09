It's a good weekend to explore northern Lancaster County.

There's plenty of fun to be had, whether you'd like to experience Elizabethtown by way of a party and car show, or the northernmost border of the county with a peach festival in Mohnton.

There's also a massive craft show in Lititz with between 600-700 vendors, a benefit car show in Marietta, concerts in Lancaster city and Mount Joy and an ice cream social in Ephrata.

Here are seven events to check out in Lancaster County this weekend.

Elizabethtown Second Friday

Elizabethtown will celebrate the second Friday of the month with a party themed around 1978 beloved musical "Grease." The event will feature a car show from 4-7 p.m., as well as a free scavenger hunt with a candy prize. The E-Dance Center will perform at the event, too.

More information: Friday from 4-8 p.m. | Several locations in downtown Elizabethtown | Cost: Free admission | More info

Lititz Rotary Club Craft Show

If you're in Lititz Saturday afternoon, this craft fair will be impossible to miss. The annual Lititz Rotary Club Craft Show will feature between 600-700 vendors selling handmade wares.

The rotary club recommends parking at Warwick High School, 301 W. Orange St., or the Linden Hall School for Girls, 212 E. Main St., as many blocks in downtown Lititz will be closed to traffic for the event. There will be ongoing shuttles to take attendees to the craft show that pickup and drop off at Warwick High School and Bonfield Elementary School, 101 N. Oak St.

More information: Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Lititz Springs Park, 24 N. Broad St. Lititz, as well as Broad Street between Orange and Front streets and Main Street from Broad to Locust streets | Cost: Free admission | More info

Peach Festival

You'll have a peachy-keen time at Brecknock Orchard's annual peach festival. In addition to handpicking peaches, attendees can go on wagon rides, check out children's crafts, eat special peach foods like peach coffee cake and peach whoopie pies, learn how to preserve peaches and more.

The festival continues Aug. 19 at the same time with the same activities.

More information: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; peach picking goes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Brecknock Orchard, 390 Orchard Road, Mohnton | Cost: Free admission, activities vary in price | More info

Driving for Drama car show

Check out a car show in Marietta this weekend and support a drama booster club at the same time. The fourth annual Driving for Drama car show will kick off this year at a new, bigger location featuring hundreds of vehicles. Attendees can expect to see door prizes and an auction, as well as a few food vendors.

The car show will accept day-of registrations. Enter using the Anderson Ferry Road entrance between 8-8:30 a.m. and bring $20 in cash. The car show will award more than 30 trophies, including a 72-inch trophy for the best-in-show winner.

Proceeds benefit Columbia High School's drama booster club.

More information: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Community Bible Church, 331 Anderson Ferry Road, Marietta | Cost: Free admission | More info

Charming Disaster concert

Goth-folk duo Charming Disaster will perform in the Vinyl Church at Modern Art this weekend. (For the uninitiated, the Vinyl Church is an art exhibition and room filled with records where people are welcome to walk through and listen to music. It's also sometimes an event venue.)

The duo sings songs about death, the occult, magic, crime and other related themes, inspired heavily by spooky visionaries Edward Gorey and Tim Burton.

More information: Saturday from 7-10 p.m. | Modern Art, 529 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster | Cost: $15 | More info

Ice Cream Social

The Ephrata Cloister's annual Ice Cream Social returns this weekend with ice cream sundaes and music from folk-pop band The Wild Hymns. In addition, there will be a fleece-to-shawl demonstration, a chance to watch the Spinners and Weavers Guild work on their craft, printing activities and more.

Proceeds benefit the Ephrata Cloister's programming, with some earmarked for their Student Historians and Community Days programs.

More information: Sunday from 1-4 p.m. | Ephrata Cloister, 632 W. Main St., Ephrata | Cost: $10 for general admission, $5 for Ephrata Cloister associate members and free for children ages 5 years old and younger | More info

Music in Memorial Park

A performance from country/Americana group Stu Huggens Band will mark Memorial Park's last summer concert this year. There will be free food while supplies last, including hot dogs, snacks, ice cream and water.

More information: Sunday at 5:30 p.m. | Memorial Park, 101 Marietta Ave., Mount Joy | Cost: Free admission | More info