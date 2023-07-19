If you're not sure what to do this weekend, we did the heavy lifting for you.

There are several events worth checking out this weekend, from concerts and live performances to dedicated shows for cars and fossils.

Or, if you're looking for something to do with the little one, check out a reptile meet and greet.

Here are seven events to check out in Lancaster County this weekend.

Music Friday

More than two dozen musicians will perform in Lancaster city this Friday as part of the monthly Music Friday series by nonprofit Music For Everyone. Musicians include Celtic band Abigail's Garden, the Red Rose Chorus, Ukulele Uprising and the West End Ramblers, among several other performances. Check out the full lineup here.

More information: Friday from 5:30-8:15 p.m. | Various locations in downtown Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

Mutlu concert

Philadelphia-based R&B singer-songwriter Mutlu will perform at West Art Community Center this weekend. Local favorites guitarist Andy Mowatt and singer-songwriter Hadassah Edith will open the show.

More information: Friday at 7:30 p.m. | West Art Community Center, 800 Buchanan Ave., Lancaster | Cost: $18 for general admission, $9 for children ages 18 and under | More info

Fossil and Mineral Show

The Lancaster County Fossil and Mineral Club will return its annual "Christmas in July Extravaganza" show this weekend, featuring many different displays and vendors specializing in rocks, jewelry, minerals, fossils and more.

Kids will be able to enjoy a new room called "Adventure in Geology Activity Room," where kids can mine using flashlights.

More information: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Farm & Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster | Cost: $4 for general admission, $3 for people ages 62 or older, $1 for children ages 6-18 and free for children younger than 6 years old | More info

Taste of Mount Joy car show

The Taste of Mount Joy Cruisin' Cuisine car show is equal parts car show and tasting event, packed with cars of all kinds and many different food options. This year, the event will have a food court set up on Delta Street featuring vendors like Harvey's Main Street BBQ, Frisco's Chicken, Two Cousins, Isaac's, Bube's Brewery and more.

Around 50 awards will be given out to cars in different categories. People are welcome to pre-register their cars for $12, or register their cars the day of the event for $15. For more information, email tasteofmountjoy@gmail.com or call 717-951-1338.

Before the car show, the Kiwanis Club will serve a free pancake breakfast from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 7 Marietta Ave., Mount Joy.

More information: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Manheim Street and Barbara Street, downtown Mount Joy | Cost: Free admission | More info

Reptile Meet & Greet

Meet some new, scaly friends at That Fish Place - That Pet Place in collaboration with nonprofit Reptile Invasion. There will also be reptile-related wares for sale, like snakeskin jewelry and copies of the book "Athena the Fearless Bearded Dragon."

More information: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | That Fish Place - That Pet Place, 237 Centerville Road, Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

Parrot Fest

Grab your finest Hawaiian shirt and head to Lancaster Liederkranz for its annual Parrot Fest event, featuring performances from tropical rock band Tropical Sunz and Jimmy Buffett-influenced band Jimmy and the Parrots. This summer celebration will also have food and drinks. Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs and pop-up tents. Leave the little ones at home; this celebration is only open for people ages 12 and older.

More information: Saturday from 5-11 p.m. | Lancaster Liederkranz, 722 S. Chiques Road, Manheim | Cost: $24 for general admission, $10 cash for on-site parking, free off-site parking | More info

'Summer Breeze' exhibition opening

The Lancaster County Art Association will debut "Summer Breeze," the gallery's newest themed collection. In addition, in a different gallery in the same building, photographer Mia Curran will showcase many of her works. Curran will be on site for the artists' reception. Both exhibitions will be on display through Aug. 24.

More information: Sunday from 1-4 p.m. | Lancaster County Art Association, 149 Precision Ave., Strasburg | Cost: Free admission | More info