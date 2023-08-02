It's a weekend of firsts.

Several events celebrate the first respective day of a month, like First Thursday in Manheim and First Saturday in Ephrata, while other events celebrate their inaugural celebrations, like the first food truck competition at Root's Market and the first Summer Fest in East Petersburg.

There are also a few county mainstays to add to your calendar, like an art show at Middle Creek, a local community yard sale and an annual veterans concert in Strasburg.

COMING TO TOWN: John Quiñones, host of ABC's 'What Would You Do?' will speak in Lancaster this fall

Here are seven events to check out in Lancaster County this weekend.

First Thursday

Several downtown Manheim businesses will celebrate the first Thursday of the month with extended hours, sales, activities for kids, a lemonade stand, a bookmobile, bracelet making, food trucks and more.

More information: Thursday from 5-8 p.m. | Participating downtown Manheim businesses | Cost: Free admission | More info

Middle Creek Wildlife Art Show

The Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area, nestled between Lancaster and Lebanon Counties, will host an indoor art show featuring works from local artists. The show will feature paintings, sculptures and more, as well as a food truck on site.

More information: Friday from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area Visitors Center, 100 Museum Road, Stevens | Cost: Free admission | More info

Community Yard Sale

Bright Side Opportunities Center will offer neighbors chances to sell items and score a few deals with its community yard sale. Though registration to sell at the yard sale has closed, people are encouraged to come and browse.

More information: Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Bright Side Opportunities Center, 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

Lancaster's Best Food Truck Competition

Do you think you know the best food trucks in the area? Then check out this local competition that lets you vote on your favorites. Root's Country Market will host a food truck competition featuring more than two dozen trucks in categories like BBQ, drinks, sandwiches, desserts, frozen desserts, tacos and burgers, as well as an "other" category for those who don't fall in those categories.

Judges will vote for their favorite trucks in each respective category, and the community will have a say, too.

Some proceeds from the event will benefit the event organizers and nonprofit Joyful Doberman Rescue of PA. In the event of rain, this competition will be held the same time Sunday.

More information: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Root's Country Market & Auction, 705 Graystone Road, Manheim | Cost: Free admission | More info

Summer Fest

The East Petersburg Events Committee will throw a party dedicated to celebrating summer and outdoor concerts. The festival will feature performances from the Corsair Blue Jazz Orchestra and the Uptown Band. Attendees can also eat food from food trucks like Cabalar, Blazin' J's Chicken and Simply Greek, and imbibe with brews from Mad Chef Beer.

More information: Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. | East Petersburg Community Park, 6051 Pine St., East Petersburg | Cost: Free admission | More info

Party on the Plaza

Kids under 18 years old can visit the Whistle Stop Plaza with their parents and receive a free backpack as part of the plaza's "Back to the Books" event. Parents are given a path to take their kids on to read stories and receive school supplies. Different businesses also have related activities or deals. Read more and find some participating businesses here.

Afterwards, the Whistle Stop Plaza will host its monthly celebration featuring live entertainment, dancing, food and drinks and retail vendors. The event celebrates Ephrata and its local businesses.

In the event of rain, the event will be canceled.

More information: Saturday from 2:30-8 p.m.; Back to the Books runs from 2:30-4:30 p.m., party runs from 4:30-8 p.m. | Whistle Stop Plaza, 16 E. Main St., Ephrata | Cost: Free admission | More info

Veterans Concert

The Lampeter-Strasburg Community Band will perform to honor veterans for its 31st annual event. The band will play a mix of traditional patriotic songs along with other songs that celebrate the United States in some form. Attendees should bring a blanket or lawn chairs. In the event of rain, the band will perform at the Strasburg Fire Station, 204 Franklin St., Strasburg.

More information: Sunday at 7 p.m. | Strasburg Borough Office, 145 Precision Ave., Strasburg | Cost: Free admission | More info