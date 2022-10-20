It's a weekend of celebration in Lancaster County.

If you're in the mood for a festival, check out an "Earth Day in October" celebration in Musser Park, a smaller day of fun at the Ware Center or the Garden in the Light festival near the mural of the same name in Lancaster city.

It's also the time of year for Diwali, which is the Indian Festival of Lights. The South Asian Association of Lancaster will throw a party in observance.

Here are seven events to check out in Lancaster County this weekend.

'The Color Purple' musical

Ephrata Performing Arts Center will continue to host performances of "The Color Purple," the Broadway musical based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name by Alice Walker, and the 1985 film. The musical follows the life of Celie, who is met with strife every step of the way, but ultimately shows her resilience each time.

The musical also runs from Oct. 26-29.

More information: Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. | Ephrata Performing Arts Center, 320 Cocalico St., Ephrata | Cost: $35 | More info

'Women Authors, Diverse Voices'

A Concrete Rose Book Bar, Pennsylvania's first Black-owned microwinery and book store, will host an event featuring six women authors from around the world. Among those in attendance will be Judi Harrington, Monique Malcolm, Maggie Kolkena, Brie Flones, Denise Marsh and Fiona Jefferies. There will also be food and drinks on-site.

More information: Friday from 6-8:30 p.m. | A Concrete Rose Book Bar, 910 S. Duke St., Suite 105, Lancaster | Cost: Free, but reservations are required. RSVPs will end when the event is full, or when the event starts | More info

Earth Day celebration

The Lancaster chapter of the Citizens' Climate Lobby will host an Earth Day in October celebration this weekend, which doubles as an event for those attending to become more informed and also to be entertained. Artists Sir Dominique Jordan and Thunda Khatt will perform live, as well as hip-hop musicians Terian Mack and Worldwide Wednesday, among many other musicians.

Organizers encourage people to bring a blanket or lawn chairs.

More information: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Musser Park, 135 N. Lime St., Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

Family Fun Fest

Looking for plans for you and your kids this weekend? The Ware Center will host a Family Fun Fest event, featuring kid-friendly activities in the lobby, followed by a performance of author/illustrator Mo Willems' "Leonardo, the Terrible Monster!" on stage.

More information: Saturday starting at 12 p.m. | The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Cost: $12 for adults, $7 for students | More info

Garden in the Light Fall Fest

Several live performers will take the makeshift stage in front of the Garden in the Light mural in Lancaster city. There will be a small tree and native plant giveaway, performances from musicians/artists Ben Oaks, Circumstantial Saint, Jefferson Ambrose, Matty Ice, Kalamitye, Aroara and Pro Human Future.

More information: Saturday from 3-6 p.m. | Garden in the Light mural, 21 Locust St., Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

Diwali

The South Asian Association of Lancaster will host a celebration of Diwali, known as the Festival of Lights. There will be an Indian dinner with an appetizer, as well as live music, dancing and other entertainment.

More information: Saturday from 5-11 p.m. | Wyndham Resort and Conference Center, 2300 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster | Cost: For members of SAAL, $55 for people ages 13 and up, $45 for people younger than 12. For non-members, $70 for people ages 13 and up, $60 for people younger than 12 | More info

Autumn Daze

The Lancaster County Art Association will host a reception for its newest exhibit, "Autumn Daze." The collection is a celebration of fall in all its beauty, and features several categories of work, including "Notorious Notions & Spirited Potions" and "Spooky Places and Haunted Spaces," among others.

More information: Sunday from 1-4 p.m. | Lancaster County Art Association, 149 Precision Ave., Strasburg | Cost: Free admission | More info