It's a full weekend of music and celebration in Lancaster County.

For those craving live music, check out fiddler Mari Black, a reggae festival in Lititz, a cherry blossom festival in Marietta, a fundraising event for Aaron's Acres or a nu-metal party in Millersville.

And, of course, don't forget LAUNCH, which kicks off Thursday night and continues through Saturday. Read more about the music conference and festival here.

Other fun events include an egg-themed town celebration and a cozy art brunch date.

Here are seven events to check out in Lancaster County this weekend.

Wonderlandza Egg-stravaganza

Elizabethtown's second Friday event is egg-themed and features many family-friendly activities. Kids can meet many "Alice in Wonderland" themed characters, like the Mad Hatter, Alice and the Red Queen, as well as children's book character Oliver the Rabbit. There will also be a scavenger hunt, with the grand prize being a 3-foot hollow chocolate bunny, which will be picked by drawing. Other activities include games, a photo booth and more yet-to-be-announced events.

More information: Friday from 4-7 p.m. | Downtown Elizabethtown, with many festivities in the Elizabethtown Square on N. Market St. | Cost: Free admission | More info

Mari Black concert

Fiddler Mari Black, along with a trio of acoustic musicians, will perform at the Leola United Methodist Church. Black performs multiple genres of music, deriving inspiration from Celtic, Balkan, jazz, folk and Canadian works.

More information: Friday from 7-9 p.m. | Leola United Methodist Church, 7 W. Main St., Leola | Cost: $20 for general admission, $5 for student admission | More info

Marietta Cherry Blossom Street Festival

Several pubs, bars and restaurants in Marietta are teaming up to host a cherry blossom street festival along the town’s Front Street. There will be vendors, food, drinks, drink specials, live performances from 3rd Power Family Soul, The Mystic Alpacas and Mike Steele and Friends, and more. Visitors can purchase a $10 wristband from participating vendors to get KLYR rum drinks for $4. Proceeds from the event will be donated towards landscaping the town square.

More information: Saturday from 1-6 p.m. | Several downtown Marietta businesses | Cost: Free admission | More info

Lititz Reggae Spring Fest

This full-day festival will feature several reggae artists, including Etana, RootSetters, Native Dread and the Rockers and Mighty Mystic.

More information: Saturday from 2-10 p.m. | Mickey's Black Box, 101 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz | Cost: $30 for general admission, $35 for reserved seating, $40 the day-of | More info

Rotary Rocks

Enjoy a night of music while also contributing to a good cause. The sixth-annual Rotary Rocks kicks off this weekend with performances from classic rock band Shaky covers, as well as funk-rock band The Reed Brothers Brand. Proceeds benefit Aaron's Acres, which helps children and teenagers with disabilities.

More information: Saturday from 7-10 p.m. | Lititz Shirt Factory, 5 Juniper Lane, Lititz | Cost: By donation | More info

Nu-metal party

Phantom Power will host a dance party dedicated to celebrating nu-metal, a genre that combines rap and metal. Examples of nu-metal bands include Korn, Papa Roach, Slipknot, Linkin Park and Limp Bizkit. The party, called Mall Rat, is put on by Sad & Boujee, a dance company that brings niche parties to Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.

More information: Saturday from 8-11 p.m. | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: $10 in advance, $12 the day-of | 21+ | More info

Art at Brunch

The rules are simple: You get a bag full of mystery art supplies and have to create something from it using every material in the bag. Afterwards, there will be a group vote to see who made the best art pieces. Winners will get trophies. This event is a collaboration between Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse and the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design's Center for Creative Exploration.

More information: Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster | Cost: $5 suggested donation | More info