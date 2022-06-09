If you love festivals, Lancaster County is chock full of them this weekend.

There are festivals celebrating strawberries, baby animals, flowers and beer, among other things.

Some of them even have a philanthropic goal, like this weekend's Food Trucks Fur Pups event with proceeds going to animal rescues, or Lancaster Rec's Buchanan Park beer garden that raises money for recreational programming.

Here are seven things to do in Lancaster County this weekend.

Beer garden at Buchanan Park

Tellus360 and Lancaster Rec partnered up to bring three beer gardens to local Lancaster County parks in an effort to fundraise for both Lancaster Rec programming and programs that help to beautify local parks. The first was in Musser Park, and the series continues in Buchanan Park. These family-friendly events feature yard games, tons of seating, food trucks, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks and more. Read a primer about the Lancaster Rec beer gardens here.

More information: Thursday to Friday, 4 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Buchanan Park, 901 Buchanan Ave. Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

Food Trucks Fur Pups

Mobile veterinary service Furdunkin will host an event with more than 18 food trucks on-site that benefits local animal rescue organizations like A Tail to Tell Puppy Mill Rescue, Doberman Pinscher Rescue of PA and the Domestic Violence Services Pet Program. The event will also have beer, wine and live entertainment. People are encouraged to bring their dogs.

More information: Friday from 3 to 9 p.m. | Furdunkin, 1090 N. Charlotte St., Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

Ceramic Animal

Doylestown rock outfit Ceramic Animal will perform this weekend at Tellus360. Their sound is described as "lively and imaginative," according to the event's webpage. Psych rock band Phase Materia and singer-songwriter Connor Kirk will open the show.

More information: Friday at 7 p.m. | Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster | Cost: $15 in advance, or $18 the day-of | 21+ | More info

Strawberry Festival

Lancaster Central Market will host its first Strawberry Festival this Saturday, featuring strawberry-themed foods and goodies, live entertainment, activities for kids and adults alike and more.

More information: Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon | Lancaster Central Market, 23 N. Market St., Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

Baby Animal Festival

The Baby Animal Festival at Cherry Crest Adventure Farm returns this year with new baby animals for people to meet. This year, visitors can meet two micro miniature Highland cows named Cinnamon and Sterling, as well as lots of other baby animals at the Farm Experience Center.

More information: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Cherry Crest Adventure Farm, 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks | Cost: From $16.95 to $36.95, depending on package bought | More info

Bonifest

Brewery St. Boniface will host its annual Bonifest event this weekend, with tons of food trucks, live entertainment, and, of course, beer. Price of admission includes a commemorative glass, a first beer pour and entry to live music and entertainment. There will also be raffles, as well as a food drive that supports Ephrata Area Social Services.

More information: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. | St. Boniface Craft Brewing Company, 1701 W. Main St., Ephrata | Cost: $15 | More info

Strawberry social

LIV-ETown will host a Strawberry Social Picnic in the Park, which will feature food trucks, vendors, live entertainment, games and more. This event kicks off Elizabethtown's first Flower and Garden Festival, which will showcase works from local landscaping companies, as well as celebrate all-things botanical.

More information: Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. | Elizabethtown Borough Park, 101 S. Mount Joy St., Elizabethtown | Cost: Free admission | More info