A lot is happening this weekend in Lancaster County.

For families looking for kid-friendly activities, there's a gingerbread house night and a princess-themed ball.

Those searching for an adults' night out can boogie down in Tellus360's disco bar or take part in the annual Santa Stumble.

And then, of course, there are several Christmas events to get you geared up for the season.

Here are seven events in Lancaster County to attend this weekend.

Gingerbread House Night

Highpoint Community Church will host a night where families can gather and build a gingerbread house. There will be a contest for the best gingerbread house.

More information: Friday, Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m. | Highpoint Community Church, 18 Hahnstown Road, Ephrata | Cost: Free, but signups are encouraged for supply needs | More info

Boogie 360

DJ Fox Smolder will spin tunes from 1976-1982 in this weekly dance party in the recently renovated disco bar in Tellus360. Late '70s-style clothing encouraged.

More information: Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 p.m. | Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster | Cost: $10 | More info

'The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe'

This 45-minute performance from the Reverie Actor's Company of Lancaster will feature just two actors who will perform all roles in the production. Broadway actor Le Clanche du Rand created this adaptation.

More information: Saturday, Dec. 11 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. | The Trust Performing Arts Center, 37 N. Market St., Lancaster | Cost: $14 for adults, $12 for seniors and veterans, $12 for students and children | More info

Santa Stumble

The annual Santa Stumble will happen again in Lancaster city with several participating bars. In exchange for a small donation, which will go to the Lancaster City Police Foundation to help horses and dogs that assist police, participants will receive a button which will get them cover-free admission to lots of Lancaster city bars. Read more about the event here.

More information: Saturday, Dec. 11 from 5 to 11:59 p.m. | Several participating locations in Lancaster city | Cost: $10 donation | More info

Allegro's 'A City in Song'

Allegro Orchestra Lancaster will host a performance with over 125 musicians this weekend. Some proceeds from the concert, which will play classical Christmas compositions, will go toward The First United Methodist Church's Anchorage breakfast program.

More information: Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m. | First United Methodist Church, 29 E. Walnut St., Lancaster | Cost: $35 for adults 18+, $25 for a livestream of the concert, $10 for college students, free for those 5-18 years old | More info

Holiday Princess Ball

Drumore Estate will host a princess-themed ball event where characters will sing, dance and interact with guests. There will be food and tea time as well.

More information: Sunday, Dec. 12 at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. | Drumore Estate, 331 Red Hill Road, Pequea | Cost: $45 per person, children must be accompanied by an adult | More info

Christkindlmarkt

Lancaster Liederkranz will host its annual German Christmas market this weekend, featuring 30 vendors, German foods and drinks, authentic German beer, a visit from Santa, activities for children and more. Note: This event is largely cash-only. Parking is $10 on site, or free if off-site and shuttled in.

More information: Sunday, Dec. 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m | Lancaster Liederkranz, 722 S. Chiques Road, Manheim | Cost: Free admission | More info