It's a food-filled weekend in Lancaster County.

With more than 100 vendors and vegan food options, Lancaster VegFest returns to Buchanan Park to benefit Lancaster Farm Sanctuary. There are also food truck events at Stauffer Park in Manheim Township, as well as on Rock Lititz's campus.

Pride month events kick off with a Pride-themed Barnstormers game with drag performances and giveaways.

June also marks the return of the Long's Park Summer Music Series, kicking off with Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen.

Here are seven events to check out in Lancaster County this weekend.

North by North concert

Garage pop band North by North will perform at Tellus360 this weekend in support of their 2020 album "Get Weird." Space country band Nielsen Family band and alternative rock band Houses in the Sky will open the show.

More information: Friday at 8 p.m. | Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster | Cost: $10 | 21+ | More info

Lititz Spring Into History Festival

The Lititz Historical Foundation will host its second Lititz Spring Into History Festival featuring more than 20 colonial-themed artisans, food including whoopie pies and Moravian sugar cakes, and more. Organizers want visitors to feel like they're among early Lititz settlers.

More information: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Lititz Historical Foundation, 145 E. Main St., Lititz | Cost: Free | More info

Taste of Rock Lititz

Rock Lititz will host an event featuring food trucks, live music, sales from campus vendors and prizes. The event is admission free and family friendly. Pre-registration for tours of Pod 2 were sold out as of press time.

More information: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Rock Lititz Pod 2, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz | Cost: Free admission | More info

Food Truck Fest

There will be more than a dozen food trucks at this year's ODC Food Truck Fest, like Blazin' J's, Stir It Up Steph, Lickity Split and Homage, among others. In addition, there will be live entertainment and a disc golf game. Proceeds from the event will go toward the Occupational Development Center, as well as the Manheim Township Recreation Department.

More information: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Stauffer Park, 1241 Lititz Pike, Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

Lancaster VegFest

The sixth annual Lancaster VegFest will return to Buchanan Park this weekend with more than 100 vendors, vegan food, a beer garden, entertainment and more. The event will feature live performances from musicians like the Inca Campers, Monica de Vitry and Jordan Rast, The Funkitorium and DJ Shewulf. At 2 p.m. on Sunday, Gene Baur, president and cofounder of Farm Sanctuary and a prominent voice in the animal rights movement, will speak at the event. Proceeds benefit the Lancaster Farm Sanctuary, which provides care for farm animals like goats, cows, chickens, turkeys and pigs.

More information: Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. | Buchanan Park, 901 Buchanan Ave., Lancaster | Cost: $5 suggested donation | More info

Pride night at the Barnstormers

The Clipper Magazine Stadium will host a night of Pride and baseball this weekend. The first 1,000 people above 16 years old will receive a rainbow drawstring bag from Belco Community Credit Union. There will be drag queen performances and fireworks, and Miss Lancaster Pride will make the first pitch of the game.

More information: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. | Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Cost: Tickets range from $7 to $16 | More info

Long's Park Summer Series

The Long's Park Summer Music Series returns this month, starting with Grammy-winning soul outfit Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen. Cleary has played with the likes of Bonnie Raitt, Taj Mahal and B.B. King. Bring blankets or chairs for this outdoor concert.

More information: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. | Long's Park, Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster | Cost: Free | More info